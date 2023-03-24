Despite the last game not ending well, FC Tulsa enters its home opener Saturday night with an optimistic attitude, excited to display its new, faster style of play for the fans at ONEOK Field.

After a 1-1 tie in Miami and a 3-2 loss to Birmingham Legion FC in the first two games of head coach Blair Gavin’s tenure, Tulsa is ready to be back home. Saturday’s contest kicks off a stretch of three home games in a span of seven days.

“Very excited,” Gavin said of his home debut. “These guys have been putting in a lot of hard work and I’m very excited for them to be in front of our fans, in front of our organization and really get to showcase themselves to Tulsa for all the work that they’ve put in.”

After scoring three goals in two games, the team has already displayed some of that higher-tempo, aggressive attacking style that they want to, although Gavin is hoping for a little more consistency in that area as things move forward.

“I think we’ve seen moments throughout a game where we’re like, ‘Okay, that’s our identity, that’s our team,’ but now it’s, ‘How can we make those moments last longer in a game and see them more often?’ That’s the focus right now,” Gavin said. “It’s getting closer in each game. I think we saw a big improvement from Miami to Birmingham and now we’re hoping that we see more of our game model, more of our identity and more of our style.”

Clearly, the group is still adjusting to Gavin’s new system, as well as each other with 13 newcomers on the roster, but the process is moving along and getting better each time out.

“Blair and the coaching staff have done a really good job of implementing exactly what we want in that attacking style, very exciting, scoring a lot of goals, very much on the front foot,” said veteran defender Bradley Bourgeois, now in his fourth straight season in Tulsa and fifth overall. “I think as of right now, we’ve shown snippets of it, but there is definitely more to come and hopefully, we can showcase that over and over again.”

After getting outplayed in the Miami game but salvaging a tie, Tulsa carried a 2-1 advantage into the 83rd minute against Birmingham, but ended up surrendering the lead, with the game-winner coming two minutes into stoppage time. FC Tulsa probably deserved a better result in that one, and the coach and players are viewing the outcome as a learning experience, while looking forward with confidence.

“I think for us, it’s always learning and growing and improving and putting these lessons in our back pocket,” said Gavin, still seeking his first victory. “No one was happy with the result but I think a lot of people were encouraged by the way we played and the way we went after the game. There were some big lessons we took away from game management and understanding the moments of the game and how impactful each detail is.”

“You could take it one or two ways,” Bourgeois added. “You can either sit back and sulk on it or you can have that opportunity to grow, and I think this group is definitely taking ways to understanding why or how that happened. But the way we played for the majority of that game was very, very good. Hopefully, we push forward and cultivate and basically make that a win next time.”

It is unclear if the newest member of the team will be in the lineup Saturday. Nathan Worth, 16, is a very highly-touted youngster from New Jersey who played seven games, including four starts, for the NY Red Bulls II last season, and he continues to blend in with his older teammates.

“Nathan has come in and shown well,” Gavin said. “He’s obviously young but he carries himself with this swagger, I guess you could say, of someone who loves the game and wants to compete. I think we’ve got to continuously acclimate him into the group and continuously work him to make sure that he fits well within the team and understands our game model, because he’s just been dropped in from a whole different game model into ours, and kind of speed him up. It’s been very encouraging how courageous he is, coming into an unfamiliar situation and making his mark.”

Gavin acknowledged that Worth, who has played seven matches with U.S. youth national teams and signed with FC Tulsa officially on Monday, is available to play Saturday but wasn’t sure if he would.

“We’ll have to wait and find out,” he said with a smile.

FC Tulsa is hoping for a large turnout for Saturday’s game. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023 schedule magnet and there will be a fireworks show after the final whistle.