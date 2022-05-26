 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reed Berry's hat trick lifts Tulsa Athletic past OKC 1889

Reed Berry scored all the goals in Tulsa Athletic's 3-0 win over OKC 1889 on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Reed Berry scored three goals to lead Tulsa Athletic past OKC 1889 FC 3-0 on Wednesday night at Putnam City West High School.

Tulsa Athletic (4-0-1) leads the NPSL Heartland Conference with 13 points. OKC 1889 is 2-1-1 with seven points.

Berry has five goals in five matches this season. His goals Wednesday came during a 12-minute span midway through the game. Berry's first goal, assisted by Abou Diallo, came in the final minute of the first half. And he scored in the first minute of the second half.

Athletic goalkeepers Bryson Reed and Brady Moody combined for the shutout. Reed left with an injury after 19 minutes.

Tulsa Athletic visits Club Atletico Saint Louis at 6 p.m. Sunday at Creve Coeur Park in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

