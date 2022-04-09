Pittsburgh holds on to snap FC Tulsa's home winning streak

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's first visit to ONEOK Field on Saturday afternoon gave Tulsa soccer fans a chance to see USL Championship career goals leader Dane Kelly and career assists leader Kenardo Forbes.

Kelly and Forbes added to their record totals, but it was Albert Dikwa who had the most productive performance in Pittsburgh's 4-3 victory over FC Tulsa.

Dikwa had two goals and an assist as Pittsburgh (4-0-1, 13 points) extended its on-field unbeaten streak to nine games dating back to last season. Pittsburgh forfeited a playoff match due to COVID protocols in November. Rodrigo da Costa had a goal and assist for Tulsa (3-3-0, 9 points), which had its club-record home winning streak, which dated back to last season, snapped at six.

Pittsburgh was in control virtually from the start, but had to repel a late Tulsa comeback after Dikwa, Kelly and Forbes left with a 4-1 lead.

Tulsa lost despite scoring more goals than Pittsburgh had allowed combined (two) in its first four matches.

"Three goals at home, that (a win) should be automatic," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "I think the disappointing part is the type of goals we conceded; they were soft, very soft goals. We look uninspired when we conceded, it was just deflating at moments, so a few moments of bad to worse in terms of attitude, but it was good to see the response from the players later on."

In the 80th minute, Tulsa's JJ Williams scored his third goal in two games, assisted by da Costa, who sent on a pass from Brian Brown.

Five minutes later, Pittsburgh's lead was down to 4-3 as da Costa got behind the defense and converted from close range on Ronald Rodriguez's long pass from midfield.

However, during the remaining 10 minutes, Tulsa's only scoring chance was da Costa's 25-yard free kick that was saved by goalie Kevin Silva as time expired.

"No matter how much is the score, we're going to try to put up a good fight," da Costa said.

In the fifth minute, Forbes picked up 47th career assist as he fed Dikwa, who scored with a shot that sneaked past goalie Sean Lewis inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.

"We knew that the biggest challenge in the match versus a team like Pittsburgh was the ability to keep up mentally, just with tactical discipline," Nsien said. "They don't hurt themselves and they punish people on mistakes. The first goal, the ball turned over on transition and they transitioned quicker than we did, and that was the moral of the story for the early parts of the game."

In the 14th minute, Dikwa recorded an assist as Alex Dixon converted his cross for a 2-0 lead.

Pittsburgh, is perennially one of the league's stingiest defensive teams so overcoming sizable deficits are very challenging for opponents. Tulsa, however, got a break as it got on the scoreboard with an own goal in the 19th minute as Pittsburgh defender Daniel Rovira deflected a cross too sharply back to Silva, who saw the ball go off his hands and into the net.

Just before the end of first-half stoppage time, Lewis came up with a big save on Dikwa, robbing Forbes of another assist, to keep the score at 2-1.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Kelly broke in alone on Lewis for his 103rd USL goal after receiving a pass from Rovira. In the 59th minute, Dikwa scored from close range off of Nathan Dossantos' cross.

Soon after that, Nsien sent on five subs — Brown, Abuchi Obinwa, Adrian Diz Pe, Eric Bird and Machuca — while Pittsburgh took out its three standouts, and the momentum changed.

"Definitely the guys that came on added a difference," Nsien said. "It felt like the guys that were in, it wasn't working well for them. I didn't like the body language and their response to the adversity. The guys who came on took it to heart and gave us a chance to almost equalize."

PITTSBURGH 4, FC TULSA 3

Pittsburgh;2;2;—;4

Tulsa;1;2;--;3

Goals: Pittsburgh, Dikwa 3 (Forbes) 5', Dixon 1 (Dikwa), 14', D.Kelly 4 (Rovira) 47', Dikwa 4 (Dossantos) 59'; Tulsa, Own goal 19', Williams 3 (da Costa) 80; da Costa 3 (Rodriguez) 85'. Shots: Pittsburgh 11, Tulsa 11. Saves: Pittsburgh, Silva 1; Tulsa, Lewis 2. Fouls: Pittsburgh 20, Tulsa 15. Yellow cards: Pittsburgh (4), D.Kelly, Dossantos, A.Kelly, Biasi; Tulsa (1), Suarez. A: 2,851.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.