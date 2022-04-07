 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA OILERS UPDATE

Oilers update: Regular-season home finale set for Friday night

Rapid City vs Tulsa (copy)

Tulsa’s Daniel Mannella leads the ECHL with 27 wins this season. 

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Up next: Tulsa hosts the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Friday, BOK Center.

Records: Tulsa is 34-28-3-3 (74 points, .544), fourth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Wichita is 25-32-9-0 (59 points, .447), seventh in the Mountain.

Promotions: Friday — Ladies Night

Notable: Friday will be the Oilers' final regular-season home game. There are only four games remaining for the Oilers in the regular season as they are in a three-team battle for the Mountain Division's final two of four playoff berths. Tulsa is third in points, two ahead of Allen, but Allen has played two fewer games and is officially in third. The Oilers have one more point than fifth-place Idaho, and each has played 68 games. ... Tulsa, coming off a 6-1 win Wednesday at Wichita, is 6-3-0-1 in the past 10 games, while Wichita is 1-8-1-0. ... Tulsa's Daniel Mannella has a 27-15-2-2 record as he leads ECHL goalies in wins. ... Joe Garreffa has nine points, with four goals and five assists, in six games with Tulsa. ... Wichita hosts Allen on Saturday and Sunday, while the Oilers will have the weekend off after Friday's game.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

