Offseason roster shakeup starts for FC Tulsa

After missing the USL Championship playoffs for the first time since 2019 and with new head coach Blair Gavin on board, FC Tulsa is starting its offseason roster transformation.

On Monday, FC Tulsa announced that defender Ronald Rodriguez, midfielder Ciaran Winters and forward Machuca won't be back for the 2023 season after contract options were declined.

In addition, contracts expired for defenders Johnny Fenwick, Noah Powder and Matheus Silva; midfielders Petar Cuic and Abuchi Obinwa; and forward Brian Brown. Contracts for defender Jorge Corrales and midfielder Kembo Kibato also have expired, but they are in talks about a potential return.

Also, defender Sean McFarlane's loan expired from Miami FC.

Powder and McFarlane started most of FC Tulsa's matches after being acquired in midseason moves. McFarlane's four assists in 14 matches tied for second on the team. Fenwick started in 21 and appeared in 31 matches this season for FC Tulsa (12-16-6). Rodriguez started in 17 of his 20 appearances.

Brown and Machuca scored three goals each — tied for fourth on the team. Cuic and Brown each made 23 appearances with 13 starts. Machuca had 26 appearances. Silva had eight starts in 11 appearances and Obinwa made seven in 19.

Corrales appeared in only eight games as he missed most of the season with an injury. He finished his third season with Tulsa over two stints. Kibato also was limited by injuries and made 11 starts in 13 appearances.

Kibato and Fenwick finished their second seasons with Tulsa. All the others, except for Winters, spent only 2022 with Tulsa.

Winters, who is from Tulsa, had been with the team since signing an academy contract in 2020. He picked up an assist in only his second appearance of the season Oct. 12. FC Tulsa's season ended with a 3-0 loss to Memphis 901 on Oct. 15.

Gavin’s coaching staff will be announced soon along with roster additions.