The lesson for FC Tulsa fans at ONEOK Field Saturday night was clear: don’t go to the concession stands just before or after halftime. You just might miss some goals.

After getting a bit outplayed over the first 25-30 minutes of the game and weathering the storm without allowing a score, two Tulsa rookies stepped up on either side of halftime to provide some offense.

Midfielder Blaine Ferri scored his first USL Championship goal in first half stoppage time and Milo Yosef followed with another goal less than a minute into the second half to boost Tulsa to a 3-0 victory over Loudoun United FC Saturday night in its 2023 home opener.

Marcus Epps added an insurance tally on the counter-attack late in stoppage time to provide the final margin of victory.

After a tie and a loss in its first two outings, Tulsa (1-1-1) secured its first victory of the season, and the first professional win for new head coach Blair Gavin.

“It feels great, I’m really proud of the team, really proud of the effort,” Gavin said. “It’s always amazing when you have the fan support pushing the guys forward. The whole point of this group is to really push the growth and the development and tonight was a step in the right direction.

“I think we saw another challenge and the guys rose up to it, they stuck together throughout the entire time. It was amazing to see them celebrate with the fans and be a part of the group. This will be something we all cherish.”

Having the young newcomers fuel the offense is part of the team's faster, more offensive style this season. Tulsa has now scored six goals in its first three games, with two each from Yosef and Epps.

“These guys, (Ferri and Yosef), are very special players and very special people and seeing every day on the training pitch and the effort they bring, it’s no surprise the success they’re having,” Gavin said. “Every day they compete and that’s case in point how they performed tonight, so I couldn’t be more happy for them to reap the rewards of all their efforts.”

Loudoun United FC (1-1-1) held the territorial advantage through much of the first half. Tulsa goalkeeper Michael Nelson made a save in the 16th minute to keep the game scoreless on a shot from Panos Armenakas from 27 yards out in the middle off a free kick, leaping to punch it just over the crossbar.

Ferri had a chance in the 39th minute as he deftly dribbled into the box, but his point-blank shot from 10 yards out was deflected by a Loudoun defender just over the crossbar.

Just into stoppage time, though, a long lead pass from defender Jorge Corrales was played by Loudoun defender Yanis Leerman momentarily, but Ferri stole the ball off his foot and raced into the box from the left side. Ferri made two slick cutbacks to evade Leerman and fired a 10-yard shot just past goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux’s hand, inside the right post.

“It’s always good to score right before the half, to get a little momentum before the second half began,” said Ferri, who played the past couple of seasons for North Texas SC, first in USL League One and then in MLS Next. “Just the moment I scored and looked at the crowd and heard the reaction of the fans, it was a surreal moment and I’ll remember that for a long time.”

“His composure in tight spaces and his creativity, he’s a lot of fun to watch,” Gavin said of Ferri scoring the team’s first goal at home. “I get to see it on a daily basis, so I’m very fortunate. I get front-row seats to his brilliance and I’m excited that all the fans got to see it tonight live and in person. It was a really nice moment for Blaine, for the team and for myself. I’ll remember that goal for a very long time as well.”

That gave Tulsa a spark heading into halftime and it took just 18 seconds to get another one after the break. This time, on the rush deep on the left wing, Moses Dyer’s sharp-angle shot made it past Fauroux and appeared to be heading for the far post when Loudoun defender Gaoussou Samake cleared it off the goal line. But the ball went right to Yosef five yards out and the Marshall University product pounded it into the open side of the goal.

“Came out of halftime knowing that we can’t drop our intensity and we should actually even raise it and I think we did that,” Yosef said. “It was a great combination play and I was just a lucky guy in the back and tapped it in. Those are the best goals, I feel like. It feels good. That was the reason I came here to Tulsa, to score goals and be successful here.”

Loudoun’s Thomas Williamson had a prime opportunity to get one back in the 67th minute, but his 12-yard blast from the left side of the box sailed just over the crossbar.

The visitors continued to control the ball for much of the final 20-plus minutes but could not find the back of the net, as Tulsa’s defense withstood the pressure, with a little help from Nelson, who made another nice save in the 81st minute on Kalil ElMedkhar’s 20-yard blast from the middle.

Overall, Nelson made four saves for the shutout.

Then, with Loudoun pressing late, Tulsa capitalized on the counter-attack as Epps received a lead pass from Rodrigo da Costa and boomed a shot from 18 yards out into the upper right corner in the 90+5 minute.

After surrendering a 2-1 lead late in the last game, losing 3-2 to Birmingham with the tying goal coming in the 83rd minute and the game-winner in stoppage time, it was good to see Tulsa hold on and even increase the advantage.

“Credit to the back line, the whole group, it’s a collective effort,” Gavin said. “We dealt with a lot of crosses, we cleared a lot of crosses. I would have liked to have retained possession a little bit more, but overall, the guys hung in there, dealt with difficult moments and ultimately, then we had a lot of good opportunities on the break, so we’re trying to be multi-dimensional.”

FC TULSA 3, LOUDOUN UNITED FC 0

Loudoun;0;0;--;0

Tulsa;1;2;--;3

Goals: Tulsa, Ferri 1, 45+1’, Tulsa, Yosef 2, 46’, Epps 2 (da Costa), 90+5. Shots: Loudoun 13, Tulsa 12. Saves: Loudoun, Fauroux 0; Tulsa, Nelson 4. Fouls: Loudoun 10, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: Loudoun, Turner, Williamson; Tulsa, Dyer, Corrales, Bourgeois. A: 4,565.