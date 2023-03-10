There are a lot of new faces around the FC Tulsa soccer team, including new head coach Blair Gavin, and the process of getting a bunch of new players to develop chemistry and learn a new system has been ongoing for about six weeks.

Now, after finishing the preseason 2-4-2 in games where a number of trialists saw action, the real fun starts. FC Tulsa opens the 2023 season Saturday on the road against Miami FC (4 p.m., My41) and the excitement level is high.

Miami went 15-9-10 last year, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference to make the playoffs.

“It’s exciting, first game down in Miami against a very strong team, and we’re looking to go there and compete,” said Gavin, who will be making his professional coaching debut. “Preseason, we’re still building on our game model, still building on our style of play, and ultimately, this isn’t going to be the final product, but we’re going to fight, we’re going to scrap and we’re going to do everything we can to make this a difficult game for Miami.”

Following a disappointing 2022, when the team went 12-16-6, missing the USL Championship playoffs for the first time in three years, the club changed coaches and has a fresh new look.

One of the most important parts of the preseason has been for the diverse group of newcomers to blend in with the holdovers and develop some team chemistry, while learning Gavin’s playing style.

“It’s been fun, it’s been challenging,” Gavin said. “It’s not trying to overwhelm them with information, it’s not trying to confuse them, because we want them to play free, but they also got to kind of understand where other teammates are, so we can play quicker, we know what happens if that happens. It’s a process, it takes a while, but these guys have responded really well, they’re taking on what we’re doing. I see a lot of really good moments and it’s just kind of now figuring out the chemistry within the group, who fits with this person, in this moment, in this environment. There’s a lot of things that go into it, but it’s been good so far.”

Gavin has implemented a more offensive style of play than FC Tulsa has played in the past. Expect to see a more aggressive emphasis pushing the ball forward into the attacking half of the pitch.

“I think when we can get to the point that we’re defending with the ball, that’s when we’re going to be at our best, when we’re creating chances and putting teams on the back foot and constantly staying on the ball,” Gavin said. “That’s when you’re going to see us playing our style of play. For me, once we get into that kind of cycle of the game, then it’s really beneficial for us.”

To facilitate that style, FC Tulsa has added a number of new players more suited to attacking, such as Moses Dyer, Watz Leazard and Milo Yosef.

Dyer, a 25-year-old striker, comes to Tulsa after spending three years in Winnipeg, Manitoba playing for Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League, the top league in Canada, where he scored nine goals in each of the last two seasons.

“I’m very excited for the season to finally start. It’s been a long preseason, I’ve been here since January, so I’m excited to get going,” said Dyer, a native of New Zealand who has played 11 games for the senior national team in World Cup Qualifying and Intercontinental Cup competition. “My role on the team is to connect the midfield with the attack, obviously score goals, get in the play, create chances. The way that Coach wants us to play, we’re very attacking, we have amazing wingers, so the goal is to create a lot of chances.”

He has enjoyed the process of getting to know his new teammates and learning Gavin’s system; now, he’s just ready to start playing games that actually count.

“That’s what the whole preseason is for, just getting used to all the new players,” Dyer said. “New attackers, new players, the whole preseason is about understanding the coach’s style of play and getting used to each other. We’re at that spot. But obviously, it’s never perfect, we’re always going to be trying to improve, even if we’re winning games.”

The fact that Dyer scored two goals during the preseason games proves that things have been going smoothly, although he downplays the significance.

“For me, it’s not really the goals in preseason, it’s more just getting my legs going, understanding my teammates’ movements,” said Dyer, who found the back of the net in a 4-0 win over TU on Feb. 25 and in a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City II on March 4. “The goals, I’m not worried about that as much, it’s more my fitness, understanding my teammates, that’s the most important thing.”

Yousef, a professional rookie who just completed four seasons at Marshall University, where he played a major role in winning the 2020 NCAA national championship, will also be counted on to provide offense.

“The welcome was really nice, coming to Tulsa, and with having a lot of new players too, that have to adapt to it kind of helps a lot, just helping each other out and everything,” said Yousef, who scored eight goals and had three assists last season, earning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year honors as the Wandering Herd reached the third round of the NCAA tournament. “The team is very nice, like I expected it to be. It was a really interesting preseason for me, in my first season as a professional, so I was really looking forward to that. It was hard, it was challenging but it was good. I’m looking forward to the season to start.”

In their final practice (or in soccer-speak, “training session”) on Thursday before traveling to Florida, the squad was outside in the rain at the Titan Sports and Performance Center in southwest Tulsa, even though the indoor facilities were available.

While that sounds like it could be unpleasant for the players, Dyer said the club actually enjoyed it.

“The best day to train is in the rain, because the ball moves faster,” Dyer said. “I don’t know, everyone is just happier in the rain. No excuses.”

Since the team will have to play games in whatever the weather is, getting some experience playing in the rain will end up benefiting them at some point down the road.

“That’s the beauty of this game, the difficulties of this game,” Gavin said of the conditions. “Rain, wind, snow – only lightning takes us away, so yeah, getting used to the surfaces, getting used to the way the ball bounces, the way it skips, is all part of it, and these guys have been doing it a long time, so they’ve seen all this weather.”