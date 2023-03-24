If there was any player on the team who seemed assured of a starting role in the lineup entering 2023, it was goalkeeper Austin Wormell.

A local product who starred at Bishop Kelley High School, leading them to the 2017 Class 5A state championship (and earning the Tulsa World’s All-World Player of the Year that season), Wormell took over as the starting goalkeeper midway through last season and was outstanding. In 21 games, Wormell made 76 saves (good for 10th in the league), recorded five shutouts, and posted a stellar save percentage of 73.8, which ranked fifth in the USL Championship. He was named Tulsa’s Most Valuable Player.

So why he hasn’t seen the pitch yet this year? Because just before the 2023 season began, on March 3, Tulsa acquired Michael Nelson “on loan” from MLS Houston Dynamo.

Nelson starred in college at SMU, where he was named the American’s Goalkeeper of the Year as a senior in 2017, and was then selected by Houston with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He went on to play 18 games for the Dynamo over the next four seasons, including 11 in 2021 alone, posting two shutouts. He also played 15 total games in the USL Championship for Houston’s affiliate, Rio Grande Valley FC, in 2018 and ’19.

Joining Tulsa late in the preseason, Nelson was named the starter for the opener at Miami FC on March 11 and did an excellent job in that game. He made six saves and was a major reason why Tulsa emerged from that game with a 1-1 draw despite probably being outplayed. Nelson made three more saves in the 3-2 loss to Birmingham on March 25.

“Michael has come in and, from a group perspective, has really acclimated with the group really well,” FC Tulsa first-year coach Blair Gavin said. “A hard-working kid, very hungry, very driven and has an incredible wealth of experience as well, playing for Houston for a couple of years. So he’s come in and done very well. Austin has also shown well and Michael’s gotten the nod in these first couple of games and he’s done a lot of things that helps us in a lot of categories that we need.

“Going forward, in all the positions, we look for competition. Every single spot needs to be each guy pushing each other and right now, I’m really happy with our goalkeeping situation.”

The idea is that the team will always try to upgrade a position when the option becomes available and that will serve to raise the intensity and commitment of both the incumbent starter and the new addition to new levels.

“If you can have a group of players that are constantly competing against each other and pushing each other and never feeling this safe or satisfied that you have the spot,” Gavin said, “then that means each day in training, you’re fighting for your position. And that level of intensity is what we need on this club, because it only pushes you forward and helps you progress as a player and as a person.”

Veteran defender Bradley Bourgeois understands that similar scenarios could play out at any position, and he welcomes that competition for jobs, recognizing that it ultimately makes the team better. He also acknowledges what a luxury it is for Tulsa to have two outstanding ‘keepers.

“Our goalkeeping situation is fantastic,” Bourgeois said. “You have a guy who was MVP last year and then you bring in some more, and the thing is, that’s kind of what it’s all about here. It’s about more competition, more depth, and if we’re not pushing that way, we can’t really grow. It’s a good thing that we have that kind of competition in every single spot, not just the goalkeeper’s spot.”