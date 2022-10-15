Memphis 901 shuts out FC Tulsa in season finale

In the end, it was a matter of timing that determined FC Tulsa’s ultimate fate this season.

For the second consecutive season, FC Tulsa finished with the eighth-highest points total in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference.

Last year, eight teams qualified from the East for the playoffs. And it’s expected that will be the case in 2023.

But this fall, FC Tulsa won’t be advancing to the playoffs, in part due to a format change only for this year — just seven teams qualify.

As a result, FC Tulsa’s season ended Saturday night with a 3-0 loss to Memphis 901 FC before 5,392 fans at ONEOK Field. The result didn’t mean anything to Tulsa’s playoff chances, but it was important for Memphis (21-8-5), which needed a win to capture the Eastern’s No. 2 seed over Tampa Bay.

Tulsa, after a 4-8 start, finished 12-16-6.

“I think throughout the season we grew as a team,” FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. “Obviously during the course of a season you’re going to have your ups and you’re going to have downs, and I think we had that, but for the most part I think we had more good than bad throughout the entire season.”

It was FC Tulsa’s first loss in four matches since going with its youth movement after being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. FC Tulsa had three players younger than 20 in its starting lineup Saturday — Luca Sowinski, Christopher Pearson and Angel Bernal.

In addition, with nowhere to go up or down in the standings, FC Tulsa’s goalkeeper was 21-year-old Dallas Odle, who made his regular-season debut after spending all season with the club. Sean Lewis, since traded to Indy Eleven, was Tulsa’s goalkeeper for the first 12 games and Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell was in net for the next 21 until Saturday.

Odle made six saves and didn’t have much of a chance on Memphis’ three goals.

“Tonight was the perfect opportunity to give him a run and I thought he did excellent,” Ricketts said.

In the ninth minute, Memphis’ Phillip Goodrum continued his spectacular season as he scored on a close-range hitter off a short cross from Leston Paul. Goodrum is second in the league with 21 goals.

In the 37th minute, Aaron Molloy converted a penalty kick after Luiz Fernando was fouled by Adrian Diz Pe. In the 55th minute, Dylan Borczak cashed in a turnover and fired a shot into the upper right corner of the net.

FC Tulsa had its streak snapped of scoring in 10 consecutive matches — its longest stretch since 2020.

It was the final match as FC Tulsa interim head coach for Ricketts and it ended as it started — with a shutout loss to Memphis. However, in between, Tulsa went 8-6-3. Blair Gavin, who has spent this week in Tulsa, will be the team’s head coach next season after spending the past two years as an assistant with the MLS’ Columbus Crew.

“With a new coach and new players, we’re going to have to show even more like this crowd and community deserve,” said Tulsa veteran Rodrigo da Costa, who shared the team lead with nine goals. “I feel we really have a big amount of work to put in, especially in the preseason so we can do good during the season and be more consistent.”

Another Tulsa veteran, midfielder Eric Bird, also is excited about 2023.

“We’ll all have a chip on our shoulder,” Bird said. “The season as a whole it could be better and we know it, and we hold ourselves to those standards. We’re looking forward to getting to this offseason and I’m already counting down the days to the preseason starts.”

MEMPHIS 901 FC 3, FC TULSA 0

Memphis 2 1 — 3

Tulsa 0 0 — 0

Goals: Memphis, Goodrum 21 (Paul) 9, Molloy 8 (penalty kick) 37’, Borczak 3 55’. Shots: Memphis 15, Tulsa 13. Saves: Memphis, Berner 4; Tulsa, Odle 6. Fouls: Memphis 6, Tulsa 8. Yellow cards: Tulsa (2), Brown, Obinwa. A: 5,392.