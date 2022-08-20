Machuca's late goal, Austin Wormell's diving saves lift FC Tulsa past Indy

FC Tulsa's Machuca received a soccer rarity, an enjoyable yellow card, at the end of the 90th minute Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

No one was complaining about him being called for excessive celebration after he delivered FC Tulsa's most dramatic winning goal this season.

With seven seconds left before stoppage time, Machuca scored for the first time since the home opener five months ago and gave FC Tulsa a 1-0 victory over Indy Eleven before 5,082 fans.

It was nearly a must-win situation for FC Tulsa (9-12-4, 31 points) in its bid for a USL Championship Eastern Conference playoff berth. With nine games remaining, Tulsa is eight points behind Detroit for the final position and nine behind Miami.

On the decisive play, Dario Suarez, from near the penalty area, slipped a pass ahead to Machuca as a 2-on-1 advantage emerged. The pass was deflected left to Gabi Torres, who sent a chest pass back to Machuca, who from just outside the goal box, flicked a header past goalie Tim Trilk and into the bottom right corner of the net. Machuca then was mobbed by his teammates.

"I feel so happy," Machuca said with Suarez translating. "I've been training so hard week-by-week, day-by-day to make the result happen and it came at the best moment in the season.

“I received a yellow because I took (off) my jersey, but I had an important message (on underneath) – ‘God is real.’ He is good and never leaves me.”

Machuca entered the game in the 66th minute.

"I always prepare myself with the right mentality to make an impact in the games, said Machuca, who is from Honduras and in his first season with FC Tulsa.

Torres, who picked up his third assist of the season, was subbed in during the 86th minute.

"We were getting a bit tired and we needed some energy," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. "We knew he could give us a little bit of attacking punch and he's a very good defender. Everyone that came in lifted the team and gave us the little extra we were looking for."

After Machuca's goal, FC Tulsa was still five minutes of stoppage time away from closing out the win. Austin Wormell capped his fourth clean sheet in 13 starts this season with a diving save to deny two-time USL Championship MVP Solomon Asante on a 15-yard blast in the final minute.

"I was lucky to hold it honestly," Wormell said. "I looked down and it was in my glove. I was happy that it stuck."

Wormell had seven saves, including diving stops on Justin Ingram in the 65th minute and Indy scoring leader Stefano Pinho in the 71st. Both chances were set up by Asante.

"Everyone was locked in the whole 90," Wormell said. "We gave up some shots, but we all stuck together and grinded it out in the end."

Ricketts said about Wormell, “He did his job. A good goalkeeper keeps his team in the game, especially in a big game like this when we are battling for points. For a youngster, people say he lacks experience – he was huge tonight. This is a huge process for him, and I think he is standing firm.

"I cannot give him enough credit, for being a kid his age and his lack of experience, to be playing like he’s been playing. In the first half he made a few mistakes kicking the ball. But, he grew up here – he grew up in the second half and he stood firm and he kept us in the game.”

Wormell started the season as the backup to Sean Lewis, who was traded to Indy for Noah Powder last month. Lewis was available, but didn't play Saturday. He is 0-3-1 since joining Indy (6-14-4, 22 points), which has a 12-game winless streak. Trilk, who had not played since July 15, has lost five consecutive starts by 1-0 scores.

Indy had a majority of the scoring chances in the second half. However, in the first half Tulsa dominated, but came up empty despite numerous good opportunities. The most frustrating sequence for the home side came in the 39th minute when Trilk made a diving save on Sean McFarlane, but the rebound came to Powder, who fired a shot off the crossbar.

In the first half, Tulsa posted a 1.28 XG, a number that usually results in three or four expected goals. It appeared those missed early chances would come back to haunt FC Tulsa until Machuca's heroics.

"We found a way to finish the game." Ricketts said. "But the hallmark of a good team is to keep going even when things aren't going our way."

FC TULSA 1, INDY 0

Indy;0;0;—;0

Tulsa;0;1;—;1

Goals: Tulsa, Machuca 2 (Torres), 90’. Shots: Indy 18, Tulsa 15. Saves: Indy, Trilk 3; Tulsa, Wormell 7. Fouls: Indy 10, Tulsa 16. Yellow cards: Indy (2), Hackshaw, Tejada; Tulsa (4), Diz Pe, Bird, Powder, Machuca. A: 5,082.