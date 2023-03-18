Neco Brett’s goal in stoppage time lifted Birmingham Legion FC past FC Tulsa 3-2 on Friday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Brett also had the winning goal in Birmingham’s last previous home victory over Tulsa in 2021. Tulsa had won on its last two visits to Birmingham before Friday.

Tyler Pasher had two goals for Birmingham (1-0-1).

FC Tulsa (0-1-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime after Pasher took a lead pass from Alex Crognale, got behind the Tulsa defense, and then moved around goalkeeper Michael Nelson, who ventured far out of the net in the fourth minute.

Early in the second half, Tulsa tied the game at 1 on FC Tulsa career goals leader Rodrigo da Costa’s shot from just inside the penalty area.

Five minutes later, Tulsa took a 2-1 lead on Marcus Epps’ 19-yard blast.

Birmingham tied the game in the 83rd minute as Pasher, after a run that evaded four Tulsa players, beat Nelson from 25 yards out.

Two minutes into extra time, Brett scored on a 10-yard header inside the right post off a pass from Ben Reveno.

“I saw a team out there that is moving in the direction of the identity of the club, and that makes me really excited,” FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. “I am proud of the efforts — we will take this lesson and keep moving forward.”

FC Tulsa veteran Eric Bird left the game with an apparent injury in the 21st minute.

FC Tulsa’s home opener is 7:30 p.m. March 25 against Loudoun United FC at ONEOK Field.

BIRMINGHAM 3, FC TULSA 2

Tulsa 0 2 — 2

Birmingham 1 2 — 3

Goals: Tulsa, da Costa 1 (Ferri) 49’, Epps 1 (Fernandez) 54’; Birmingham, Pasher 1 (Crognale) 4’, Pasher 2 (Brett) 83’, Brett 1 (Reveno) 90+2’. Shots: Tulsa 10, Birmingham 14. Saves: Tulsa, Nelson 3; Birmingham, Van Oekel 3. Fouls: Tulsa 13, Birmingham 13. Yellow cards: Tulsa (2), Fernandez, Corrales; Birmingham (3), Alves, Crognale, Asiedo.