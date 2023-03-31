When it looked like a disappointing result was inevitable, FC Tulsa came through in the clutch.

Trailing 2-1 in stoppage time, Moses Dyer scored the equalizer to lift Tulsa into a tie with El Paso Locomotive FC Friday night at ONEOK Field, sending 4,003 fans home happy and closing a stretch of three home games in seven days with a 1-0-2 mark.

First-year coach Blair Gavin was pleased with how FC Tulsa (1-1-3) responded to adversity in this one, how the team continues to improve in his system, and how they never showed signs of fatigue despite the grueling schedule. Tulsa now leads the league with eight goals scored.

“Each game you see our identity more and more and this game, we had a lot of it,” said Gavin, whose squad possessed the ball 57.3 percent of the game. “For me, we are a team that’s continuing to build, continuing to progress, and what these guys put in throughout this week is nothing short of amazing — the amount of energy, the amount of effort. To score a goal in the (91st) minute after playing three games in (seven) days just shows the character of these guys and I couldn’t be more proud of them for how they fought throughout this entire week.”

Veteran midfielder Rodrigo da Costa, who scored Tulsa’s first goal, believed his team deserved to win and was a bit disappointed they emerged from the match with just one point instead of three.

“It’s a little bit of mixed emotions because I believe from the beginning, we had a good possession, controlled a little bit of the game with the ball, and we were able to score and able to progress throughout the game,” he said. “I believe that there is a lot of positives to take from this game, a lot of good moments that we want to keep building. It was three games in a row, it’s a lot. For me, it’s mixed emotions because it’s good to get one point in the end, but at the same time, I know that we can do better.”

Before the late drama, it appeared that an inch was going to make the difference.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 47th minute, FC Tulsa’s Marcus Epps drilled a 20-yard shot from the right side flush off the left goalpost. In the 68th minute, El Paso’s Luis Solignac scored his second goal of the game with an 18-yard shot that hit the upper right corner and kissed the inside of the post — another inch the other way and it would have bounced out like Epps’ blast.

“This game, the margins are very slim, the opponents are very good, and all these things add up,” Gavin said. “I think what we’re trying to do is move those margins in our favor and that’s what we do regularly in training, how we push one another, and all those bounces, we’re finding ways to create our own luck.

“Yes, Marcus’ shot, we wish it went in, but we keep going, we keep pushing. We gave up the second goal, we keep pushing until the 92nd minute and get the tie, so this team is really taking a lot of what we’re trying to build. I think, in the 92nd minute, how the ball bounced our way, is because of everything these guys are doing on and off the field.”

A minute into stoppage time, Epps fed a cross from the right side of the box into the middle, finding Dyer for a leaping header from 5 yards out. It appeared that El Paso goalkeeper Benny Diaz made the save, but he was standing inside the goal line. Either way, the ball popped loose and Dyer slid it over to da Costa, who slammed it into the open side of the net, so Tulsa scored either way. Afterwards, nobody really cared who got credit for it.

“The emotions were very heavy,” Dyer said of collecting his first USL Championship goal. “The ball came into the box and I just saw a good moment to get over the defender, and whether it was my goal or Rodrigo’s, it doesn’t really matter, it went in.”

Dyer, a rookie who played for Winnipeg-based Valour FC in the Canadian Premier League the previous two seasons, admitted that it was a relief to get his first goal, but he was still ruminating over how he was unable to get the game-winner.

“It does feel good, honestly, but at the same time, you always want the three points (for a win), so it’s kind of bittersweet,” said Dyer, who assisted on da Costa’s goal. “I got a chance at the end, after my goal, and that’s all I’m thinking about right now.”

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute on da Costa’s second goal of the season and his franchise-leading 35th since joining the squad in 2019. After a short pass from Dyer sprung him on the rush, da Costa dribbled to the box from the left side and with Diaz positioned about eight yards out, da Costa chipped a high shot into the net from about 17 yards.

El Paso (1-3-1) tied it in the 38th minute off an uncharacteristic mistake by Jorge Corrales. El Paso’s Ricardo Zacarias stole the ball from the veteran defender at the right corner of the box and charged in alone on Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell. But instead of shooting, he fed a pass into the middle for Solignac, who volleyed it home from about nine yards out.

“There are going to be moments where we have mistakes, but for Jorge, I think he’s an incredible person and an incredible player,” Gavin said. “Yeah, he made a mistake, but we all make mistakes. The most important thing is how we react from that and how we move forward, and Jorge has this incredible resolve about him, and he’s been a leader within the team, and I’m very all right with Jorge because of what he does on an everyday basis.”

FC TULSA 2, EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC 2

El Paso;1;1;--;2

Tulsa;1;1;--;2

Goals: El Paso, Solignac 1 (Zacarias) 38’, Solignac 2 (Calvillo) 68’; Tulsa, da Costa 2 (Dyer) 33’, Dyer 1 (Epps) 90+1’. Shots: El Paso 14, Tulsa 8. Saves: El Paso, Diaz x; Tulsa, Wormell y. Fouls: El Paso 19, Tulsa 15. Yellow cards: El Paso, Kostyshyn, Solignac, Zacarias, Hinds; Tulsa, Fernandez, Suarez, Bourgeois. A: 4,003.