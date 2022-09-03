Last-minute goal sinks FC Tulsa in 2-1 loss to Atlanta United 2

The late-game heroics were on the other side Saturday as Atlanta United 2 used an 89th-minute goal to take a 2-1 victory over FC Tulsa at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The match was scoreless until the 64th minute when Jackson Conway put Atlanta (5-20-4) up 1-0. Tulsa (10-14-4) responded five minutes later when Dario Suárez headed in a pass from Noah Powder to draw even at 1-1. FC Tulsa, still chasing the USL Championship's final Eastern Conference playoff spot, looked set to salvage the tie until Conway netted the winning goal in the 89th minute.
FC Tulsa remains in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, nine points behind Detroit City with six matches left to play.
Goals: ATL, Jackson Conway (Nick Firmino), 64'; TUL, Darío Suárez (Noah Powder), 69'; ATL, Conway (Jonatan Villal), 89'. Saves: TUL, Wormell 2; ATL, Reyes 7.