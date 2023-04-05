Tulsa Athletic coach Jason Rogers wasn’t sure if this could ever happen, but even in his dreams, the notion of pulling off a huge upset in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s second round was something his team would have needed a shootout to pull off.

Well, reality interceded on Wednesday night at Hicks Park, and it was even better than Rogers imagined. After defender K.B. Harris scored in the 63rd minute, the Athletic held off some intense pressure from FC Tulsa over the final 20 minutes or so to emerge with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in regulation time.

“Words can’t describe, I don’t know if that’s cliché or what,” said an emotional Rogers afterwards, soaking in the celebration amidst a throng of fans at midfield. “We talked about this the other day, but when you watch the FA Cup in England and you see those fourth- and fifth-tier teams and they have those ‘cupsets’ as they say, you don’t think it’s ever really going to happen to you and your group. But I had some daydreams, they didn’t quite go this way, it didn’t end in regulation, I had a feeling it might get to PKs.”

For the Athletic, an amateur team that plays in the fourth tier of the American soccer pyramid, the win over the pro FC Tulsa, who play in the second division USL Championship, means they will now move on to the U.S. Open Cup’s third round on April 25 or 26, against an opponent yet to be determined but most likely a team from top-level MLS.

“We’ll see,” Harris said of the next possible matchup. “We’re all excited. We’re going to enjoy our night and then starting tomorrow, we’ll focus on the next match.”

The evening was certainly a celebration of the sport in Tulsa. After FC Tulsa won 2-1 in the first-ever matchup between the clubs in last year’s second round at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa, this one was noteworthy because it took place at Hicks Park on Mingo Road, between 31st and 41st streets. The small park was overwhelmed with fans supporting both clubs, feeding a lively, exciting atmosphere. But there’s little question that the Athletic’s fans far outnumbered FC Tulsa’s and they rushed the field in celebration after the final whistle.

“It’s great for Tulsa, it’s great for the community,” FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. “You see that there’s a passion for this team, a passion for soccer, and when they run on the field with jubilation, it’s because they love and support this team. What they’re building here is very impressive and it’s encouraging that there’s so much adoration for soccer in this town, and we saw it tonight.”

For FC Tulsa, which started several players that hadn’t yet seen action in their five USL Championship games this season, it was a disappointing result.

“I don’t know if I have my thoughts yet,” Gavin said minutes after the final whistle. “Credit to the Athletics, I wish them all the best moving forward and it’s going to be something that we’re going to have to evaluate and reflect and learn from it and keep building.

“I think there was some good moments throughout the game. We had some moments, they had some moments, we had some good opportunities. It could have gone either way and a set piece got us. They held off the wave that usually comes at the end of the game when you’re pushing for it, and credit to them for defending the box, defending well.”

After a scoreless first half, the Athletic got on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute when a free kick from about 35 yards out by Roman Torres ended up in the box about 5 yards out, where Harris headed it into the left side of the net.

“We actually had a plan at halftime to play that ball back post first set piece, so it ended up working out,” Harris said. “I found myself open, had to call one of my guys off, but it ended up going in, so we’ll take it.”

After that, FC Tulsa inserted some of its top offensive players into the lineup as substitutes. Milo Yosef, Rodrigo da Costa, Blaine Ferri and Moses Dyer – players that account for six of their USL Championship-leading eight goals in five league contests this season – all entered the contest looking for the equalizer.

FC Tulsa applied considerable pressure, but they weren’t able to puncture the Athletic’s defense. In fact the best scoring chance over that stretch came from the Athletic on the counter-attack in the 82nd minute when Torres’ blast from 20 yards out required FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell to make an outstanding leaping save. The Athletic, led by center back Harris, just locked down the defense and Athletic goalkeeper Bryson Reed ended up with the ball in his hands as the final whistle sounded.

“That whole second half just felt like it took maybe three hours, but whenever I caught the last one, it was just a big sigh of relief,” said Reed, who made five saves for the shutout. “You could tell they were obviously just trying to get the equalizer late in the game, but the backline did a fantastic job not letting them get any easy chances, the midfielders also did the same. We kind of had to defend for our lives back there. Any shot they had wasn’t a clean shot, so no real clean chances, so we were able to see it out.

“It wasn’t neat, it wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day, we got the win and we’re on to the next round, so I’m excited.”

TULSA ATHLETIC 1, FC TULSA 0

FC Tulsa;0;0;--;0

Athletic;0;1;--;1

Goals: Athletic, Harris (Torres) 63’. Shots: FC Tulsa 7, Athletic 11. Saves: FC Tulsa, Wormell 4; Athletic, Reed 5. Yellow cards: FC Tulsa, Leazard, Membrila, Bernal; Athletic, Reed.