Jorge Luis Corrales returns to FC Tulsa after playing in World Cup qualifiers

Jorge Luis Corrales is back with FC Tulsa after playing two matches this month for the Cuban national team.
Corrales, a 30-year-old defender who was with Tulsa in 2017 before playing the past three years in MLS, helped Cuba post a pair of shutout wins, snapping its 11-game winless streak in World Cup qualifiers.
“Each player wants to represent their country,” Corrales said. “It’s a big honor that Cuba opened the doors again for me. I think playing for both sides, Cuba and FC Tulsa, is the big dream.”
Corrales is now looking to help FC Tulsa (3-3-0, 9 points) snap a three-match losing streak when it hosts Sporting Kansas City II (1-3-4, 7 points) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at ONEOK Field. It will be FC Tulsa’s first home game since a win over Sporting KC II on May 1.
Corrales said the goal is to “Get the win and get back to where we were before, on top of the table. We need to start winning again and implement all of the tactics, focus, and energy that we had at the beginning. We need to get that back on the field and make it simple. That’s what we need to do.”
Although Corrales missed the past two games, including a 5-1 loss at Kansas City, which played a lineup with several MLS players from its parent team, he watched each game while he was away.
“I looked at all of the players and (was) texting the coaches,” Corrales said. “That was the most I could do being that far away. That’s what we do, try to keep the energy high and bring it onto the field and get the win.”
FC Tulsa, which has fallen into fifth place in the USL Championship Central Division, hasn’t played since a 2-1 loss at Birmingham Legion FC on June 6.
“Our mentality is good right now,” said Corrales, who had an assist on FC Tulsa’s first goal in a 2-0 win over Sporting KC II on May 1. “We’ve been thinking all of this week about how we want to play and how we can increase our level, and I think tomorrow is a big day for us.”
Tulsa, which will host Louisville City FC on Saturday night, will still be without forward Joaquin Rivas, who is with El Salvador’s national team in World Cup qualifying.
FC Tulsa’s Dario Suarez looks for the team to show the urgency it did during the latter stages of the Birmingham game when he scored and had three other shots on goal.
“You can see the difference in the last 15-20 minutes,” Suarez said. “The team changed the mentality and we went to the field very aggressively, kept the ball and created chances. Unfortunately, the team didn’t get the three points. We need to keep the same attitude in the next game.”
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien isn’t planning on any drastic changes to end the losing streak — just a return to what the team had been doing well earlier.
“Things were going really well for us early, not perfect, but really well,” Nsien said. “So this is an opportunity to get back to what made us successful. The hard work, competing for every challenge, committing to every tackle, and working for our teammates and praising our teammates when they do the right things. So it’s about establishing that trust with each other again.”
Nsien said about the challenge of playing Sporting KC II for the third time in 47 days, “The thing about KC is that they can put different lineups out, so already (its) 23-man looks a little bit different than the previous match.
“The only thing we can control is our own team, so we focus on our own solid play and what we want to accomplish.”