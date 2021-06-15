Jorge Luis Corrales returns to FC Tulsa after playing in World Cup qualifiers

Jorge Luis Corrales is back with FC Tulsa after playing two matches this month for the Cuban national team.

Corrales, a 30-year-old defender who was with Tulsa in 2017 before playing the past three years in MLS, helped Cuba post a pair of shutout wins, snapping its 11-game winless streak in World Cup qualifiers.

“Each player wants to represent their country,” Corrales said. “It’s a big honor that Cuba opened the doors again for me. I think playing for both sides, Cuba and FC Tulsa, is the big dream.”

Corrales is now looking to help FC Tulsa (3-3-0, 9 points) snap a three-match losing streak when it hosts Sporting Kansas City II (1-3-4, 7 points) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at ONEOK Field. It will be FC Tulsa’s first home game since a win over Sporting KC II on May 1.

Corrales said the goal is to “Get the win and get back to where we were before, on top of the table. We need to start winning again and implement all of the tactics, focus, and energy that we had at the beginning. We need to get that back on the field and make it simple. That’s what we need to do.”

Although Corrales missed the past two games, including a 5-1 loss at Kansas City, which played a lineup with several MLS players from its parent team, he watched each game while he was away.