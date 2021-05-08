Joaquin Rivas sets FC Tulsa scoring record in win over Indy Eleven

Joaquin Rivas became FC Tulsa's career goals leader as he scored twice in a 2-0 victory over the Indy Eleven on Saturday night at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

Rivas has 21 goals in his career with Tulsa, surpassing Sammy Ochoa's 20. Rivas, who returned to Tulsa after playing the past two years with Saint Louis FC, also scored twice in the season opener.

His first goal Saturday came in the 62nd minute on a header, from the center of the box, inside the left post on a cross from Bradley Bourgeois. Rivas' record-breaking goal came in the 81st minute on a left-footed free kick inside the right post, beating diving goalie Jordan Farr, who guessed correctly but had no chance to make the save.

In the 89th minute, Indy had a chance to spoil Sean Lewis' bid for his second shutout of the season, but Ayoze Garcia fired a penalty kick off the crossbar after a handball was called on Mo Jadama.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two franchises. Tulsa leads the USL Championship's Central Division with a 3-0 record (9 points) while Indy Eleven fell to 1-1 (3 points). Tulsa has won all three of its matches by two goals.

FC Tulsa 2, Indy Eleven 0

Tulsa;0;2—;2

Indy;0;0;—;0

Goals: Tulsa, Rivas 3 (Bourgeois) 62', Rivas 4 (penalty kick) 81'. Shots: Tulsa 4, Indy 16. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 2; Indy, Farr 1. Fouls: Tulsa 15, Indy 16. Yellow cards: Tulsa (4), Corrales, Jadama, Kibato, Rivas; Indy (2), Koffie, Ouimette.

