Joaquin Rivas, Rodrigo da Costa help FC Tulsa end losing streak

It's usually trouble for opponents when FC Tulsa's top two career goals leaders, Rodrigo da Costa and Joaquin Rivas, score in the same match.

On Saturday night, that was a formula that helped FC Tulsa snap a four-game losing streak against USL Championship foes.

Rivas scored twice and da Costa had a goal to help FC Tulsa snap Detroit City FC's four-game winning streak, 3-1, in the clubs' first-ever meeting before 4,311 fans at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa (4-6-0, 12 points) was the first team to score more than one goal against Detroit City (5-2-2, 17 points) this season. Detroit entered the night with only four goals allowed in eight games.

Rivas and da Costa began this season tied for Tulsa's career goals lead, but da Costa had moved ahead by two before Rivas' performance Saturday cut the margin to 28-27.

The last time each of them scored in the same game was in the 3-1, home-opening win against Birmingham Legion FC on March 19. That also was the last time that Rivas had scored until he finished off a long run in the 15th minute Saturday with a blast past goalkeeper Nate Schwanscher from the penalty arc.

Six minutes later, da Costa scored from close range, assisted by JJ Williams. That was the first assist this season for Williams, who leads FC Tulsa with five goals.

A common denominator in each of FC Tulsa's losses during the four-game streak was giving up a goal in the first 15 minutes. This time, Tulsa had a 2-0 lead before allowing a goal in the 36th minute as Detroit's Michael Bryant scored after a scramble in front of goalkeeper Sean Lewis.

In the 72nd minute, Lewis made a big save on Macky Diop to preserve FC Tulsa's lead. Out of the last eight USL games at ONEOK Field, Diop was playing in his third as an opponent for his third different team. He came to Tulsa last October with Atlanta United II and was with Birmingham in March.

Rivas scored the clinching goal in the 79th minute after Jorge Corrales' long cross from left wing was deflected high in the air when FC Tulsa's Brian Brown battled a defender for the ball, and as it came down Rivas fired a one-timer into the net.

Another one of FC Tulsa's career goals leader, Dario Suarez, subbed in for the final few minutes. Suarez, wearing a mask in his first game since a recent facial surgery, fired just wide right on a free kick as the match ended and the victory fireworks were launched for the first time in over a month.

FC TULSA 3, DETROIT CITY FC 1

Detroit;1;0;--;1

Tulsa;2;1;--;3

Goals: Detroit, Bryant 2 (Lewis) 36'; Tulsa, Rivas 2 (Lewis) 15', da Costa 4 (Williams) 21', Rivas 3, 79'. Shots: Detroit 11, Tulsa 10. Saves: Detroit, Steinwascher 1; Tulsa, Lewis 2. Fouls: Detroit 13, Tulsa 16. Yellow cards: Detroit (1), Ouimette; Tulsa (2), Silva, Diz Pe. A: 4,311.

