Joaquin Rivas returns for FC Tulsa's rematch at Atlanta United 2

Notable: This is their second meeting of the season. Atlanta United 2, with six MLS players from its parent club, defeated FC Tulsa 5-0 on May 19 in Georgia. Tulsa is 2-2-1 in its last five games while Atlanta is 0-4-3 in its last seven. ... Joaquin Rivas returns to FC Tulsa after scoring three goals in four matches for El Salvador in CONCACAF Gold Cup, including two in a quarterfinal loss Saturday. “Definitely a big boost of offense and confidence, knowing that we have a player that is towards the top in terms of what he can do in the final third," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "He scored five goals already in limited games for us, so he is a big piece that we’re missing. I expect Joaquin to come back from the experience that he had at Gold Cup and to be hungry for more.” ... FC Tulsa captain/defender Bradley Bourgeois returned to the lineup in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Memphis after missing five matches with a foot injury. He created one chance in 29 minutes and completed 92% of his passes. ... Tulsa is 4-1-0 when Rivas and Bourgeois are in the lineup. ... Midfielder Lebo Moloto made his first 2021 start Saturday and led FC Tulsa in passes attempted and completed as he played the full 90 minutes. ... Jack Collison was named Atlanta United 2's head coach on June 3. Collison, 32, is a former midfielder for West Ham United in the Premier League. ... Aiden McFadden has a team-high five goals for Atlanta, which only has nine goals in its last 10 matches.