Joaquin Rivas' busy week includes re-signing with FC Tulsa, World Cup qualifiers

FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas has a busy week ahead before the team's training camp starts Feb. 1.
Rivas, a forward whose re-signing with Tulsa was announced Monday, will be playing in three matches for the El Salvador National Team, nicknamed "La Selecta," in World Cup qualifiers, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday against the United States at Columbus, Ohio. The match will be on ESPN2.
Rivas has appeared 24 times in his career for El Salvador -- 12 have been during 2022 World Cup Qualifying -- and has four goals plus three assists.
"It's always very exciting to be able to represent your country, being able to play in the States again," Rivas said. "Obviously we can't lose anymore, the weather conditions are going to be tough, but then again we both have to play on the same pitch, we're going to battle it out and hope for the best."
Rivas has appeared in more matches (85) than any other player in the Tulsa franchise's history.
"It feels great, when I received that opportunity to stay, I was very happy and didn't think twice about," Rivas said Monday. "I've had much success in Tulsa and plan to continue that. And now I'm even on the verge of buying a home there. I love the city, the fans and am looking forward to another great year."
Rivas, 29, had seven goals and three assists last year despite missing significant time playing for El Salvador.
“Joaquin is coming off a great year for both club and country,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said in a media release. “He has had some special years for our club and I’m sure he looks forward to building upon his legacy in Tulsa. I can’t wait to see what 2022 brings for him and FC Tulsa. I’m sure it will be full of great moments.”
Rivas said about last season that ended with a first-round playoff loss at Tampa, "A lot of up and downs. I think that's something we need to fix this year, to be more consistent. But overall we got the job done as far making the playoffs, but I'm still upset how it ended. But this year we're looking stronger."
Rivas, who had a goal in the playoff loss, has 24 for Tulsa in his career -- tied for first in franchise history with Rodrigo da Costa. His 12 goals in 2018 are a single-season record. Rivas ranks second on the all-time franchise list in starts (72) and minutes played (6,561), behind da Costa in both categories.
Rivas played for the Tulsa Roughnecks FC in 2017 and '18. After two seasons with Saint Louis FC, he returned to Tulsa in 2021 and had two goals in the opener.
Rivas is excited by FC Tulsa's offseason moves, including the addition of El Salvador teammate Ronald Rodriguez, a 23-year-old center-back.
"He's a young player that is still learning, but he can adapt to pretty much anything," Rivas said. "He's a starter for the national team, is very athletic, and likes to play. That's what we're looking for in Tulsa."
Although rival OKC Energy FC is on hiatus for the 2022 season, Rivas is the all-time leading goal scorer with five goals in the Black Gold Derby.
"It's always a rivalry the fans love obviously and we do as well, we love beating them," Rivas said.
Rivas now sees Louisville City as probably the team's most intense rival FC Tulsa split four games with the perennial title contender.
El Salvador will also play at Honduras on Sunday night before hosting Canada on Feb. 2 -- and then Rivas will be headed to Tulsa for training camp.
"My offseason was exactly two weeks," Rivas said with a smile. "I haven't really rested at all, but I can't complain, I love the sport and I'm healthy and that's all that matters. But definitely very blessed with everything that's going on now."