Joaquin Rivas' busy week includes re-signing with FC Tulsa, World Cup qualifiers

FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas has a busy week ahead before the team's training camp starts Feb. 1.

Rivas, a forward whose re-signing with Tulsa was announced Monday, will be playing in three matches for the El Salvador National Team, nicknamed "La Selecta," in World Cup qualifiers, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday against the United States at Columbus, Ohio. The match will be on ESPN2.

Rivas has appeared 24 times in his career for El Salvador -- 12 have been during 2022 World Cup Qualifying -- and has four goals plus three assists.

"It's always very exciting to be able to represent your country, being able to play in the States again," Rivas said. "Obviously we can't lose anymore, the weather conditions are going to be tough, but then again we both have to play on the same pitch, we're going to battle it out and hope for the best."

Rivas has appeared in more matches (85) than any other player in the Tulsa franchise's history.