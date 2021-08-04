Indy snaps losing streak at FC Tulsa’s expense

“We are having some good moments, but what I thought we were missing was more mobility and more penetration in the box,” Nsien said. “We wanted to get lots of crosses and balls put into the area and we did. We needed more players and more quality. The opportunities that we had we could not file away.”

Veteran striker Jason Johnson played his first game for Tulsa after being acquired this week from Austin and Nsien liked what he brought to the team.

“JJ (Jason Johnson) was a good addition,” Nsien said. “His movement in the box was good. We need more players to follow suit. We had chances we did not take advantage of.”

Tulsa had some close misses and one was early in the second half when Bradley Bourgeois had a close range open look that did not go in. That was how the second half went for Tulsa.

“I feel like we are doing the right things but it is not falling our way right now,” Bourgeois said. “We have the talent and we know we can get things done. Through adversity we are going to have to find a way to dig ourselves out of it.”

The team felt very confident in their game plan before the game started.