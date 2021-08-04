Indy snaps losing streak at FC Tulsa’s expense

Indy Eleven came to town desperate to end a five-game losing streak and FC Tulsa was hoping home-field advantage would put them back in the win column Wednesday at ONEOK field.
It did not happen for FC Tulsa.
Two goals in the final 11 minutes put Indy up 2-0 and FC Tulsa (6-8-1) could not answer, losing for the fourth-straight game.
The result lifts Indy into a tie with FC Tulsa for third place in the USL Championship’s Central Division, along with Memphis 901 FC, which has two matches in hand on both Tulsa and Indy.
Tulsa outshot Indy 11-3 in a scoreless first half and continued to get good looks in the second. But in the 78th minute, Gordon Wild ran in on Tulsa goaltender Sean Lewis and shot the ball past him for a 1-0 lead. Six minutes later, Peter Lee Vassell scored into an open net to put Indy up by two.
“I think the second half was even better in terms of play,” Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said of the team’s overall play. “I think we got comfortable in possession moving up the field and they had two balls, and we just got caught sleeping. We waited for the transition and lost the ball. You have to be ready for the defensive transition.”
Despite good overall play, Nsien saw things that need to change in the team’s game.
“We are having some good moments, but what I thought we were missing was more mobility and more penetration in the box,” Nsien said. “We wanted to get lots of crosses and balls put into the area and we did. We needed more players and more quality. The opportunities that we had we could not file away.”
Veteran striker Jason Johnson played his first game for Tulsa after being acquired this week from Austin and Nsien liked what he brought to the team.
“JJ (Jason Johnson) was a good addition,” Nsien said. “His movement in the box was good. We need more players to follow suit. We had chances we did not take advantage of.”
Tulsa had some close misses and one was early in the second half when Bradley Bourgeois had a close range open look that did not go in. That was how the second half went for Tulsa.
“I feel like we are doing the right things but it is not falling our way right now,” Bourgeois said. “We have the talent and we know we can get things done. Through adversity we are going to have to find a way to dig ourselves out of it.”
The team felt very confident in their game plan before the game started.
“Our coaching staff put out a great game plan,” Bourgeois said. “We knew the looks they were going to give us. I felt like we did it, but you are more gutted when things don’t go your way.
“I think our goals are coming. We will find a way to eliminate those mistakes and the goals against us.”
Indy Eleven 2, FC Tulsa 0
Indy;0;2;—;2
Tulsa;0;0;—;0
Goals: Indy, Wild (Hacksaw) 78’, Vassell (Gutjahr) 84’.
Shots: Tulsa 19, Indy 10.
Saves: Indy, Dick 2; Tulsa, Lewis 6.
Fouls: Tulsa 18, Indy 14. Yellow cards: Indy, Moon, Arteaga, Hacksaw.
A: 3,099.