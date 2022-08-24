Hartford Athletic deals FC Tulsa costly loss

FC Tulsa players left the pitch Wednesday night while the Bee Gees' 1977 hit song "Stayin' Alive" was blaring at ONEOK Field.

However, FC Tulsa's hopes for a USL Championship playoff berth are barely alive after a 2-1 loss to Hartford Athletic.

Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute — two minutes after FC Tulsa's Dario Suarez tied the game on a penalty kick.

With eight games left, FC Tulsa (9-13-4, 31 points) remains eight points behind Detroit FC in the battle for the Eastern Conference's seventh and final playoff berth, and Detroit FC has a game in hand.

"Disappointing result," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. "But as I told the team, you just made it harder; it's not impossible, it's just harder.

"When we win, we're not too high and when we lose were not too low. The attitude that we display is the most important."

After FC Tulsa came up with its most dramatic win of the season Saturday against Indy Eleven, Wednesday's loss was arguably the worst of the year as Hartford (6-15-5, 23 points) had only one win in its previous nine matches. Tulsa entered the night with a 7-3-2 record at home, while Hartford was 1-7-4 on the road.

"We're going to lose games," Ricketts said. "But how we lose games, that's what I'm worried about because that wasn't the best version of us."

Former FC Tulsa forward Ariel Martinez opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Goalkeeper Austin Wormell had no chance as Martinez fired home a 10-yard shot into the upper left corner of the net, assisted by Joel Johnson from the right edge of the penalty area.

Tulsa had only two solid scoring chances before intermission. In the 26th minute, Hartford goalie Yannik Oettl made a diving save on Suarez's shot. In the 35th minute, Rodrigo da Costa was high on a header off a cross from Sean McFarlane.

During the second half, FC Tulsa picked up the pace, and its constant offensive pressure paid off when former Tulsa defender Mo Jadama was called for a hand ball in the penalty area. Suarez fired his PK inside the left post for the tying goal.

But Hartford quickly answered as Obregon, who entered the game only 10 minutes earlier, knocked home a rebound past Wormell, who made a dazzling save off Danny Barrera's initial shot on a header, set up by Ash Apollon's cross.

In the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, Tulsa had a final good scoring chance but Bradley Bourgeois' close-range shot was blocked by Tulu.

Hartford was led Wednesday by technical director Ray Reid, who has been the acting coach since Harry Watling's resignation in late June.

However, Hartford will have a new coach when the teams meet again on Sept. 10 in Connecticut. That will be the first match with Hartford for Tab Ramos, who was hired on Monday. Ramos spent eight years as the U.S. U-20 National Team head coach from 2011-19. Ramos, 55, was a midfielder on all three U.S. World Cup teams in the 1990s, was a three-time MLS All-Star and is in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He was the manager for the MLS' Houston Dynamo the past two years.

FC Tulsa will complete its three-game homestand Saturday night against another opponent out of playoff contention, Loudoun United.

HARTFORD 2, FC TULSA 1

Hartford;1;1;—;2

Tulsa;0;1;—;1

Goals: Hartford, Martinez 3 (Johnson) 20’, Obregon 3 83'; Tulsa, Suarez 4 (PK) 81'. Shots: Hartford 13, Tulsa 25. Saves: Hartford, Oettl 3; Tulsa, Wormell 4. Fouls: Hartford 12, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: Hartford (0), Tulsa (1), Powder. A: 3,680.