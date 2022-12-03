Guerin Emig: Investing it all for my team playing my sport with some friends in my city

I’m watching a soccer match at a baseball stadium on the first Saturday in December. It’s 31 degrees out, wind slicing in from the north, and just past 9 a.m.

This is so strange, watching soccer on a day I typically devote to college football.

But Christian Pulisic has just collected the ball one-on-one against the Netherlands’ goalkeeper as a young fan walks into ONEOK Field for this U.S. national team World Cup watch party hosted by FC Tulsa.

The fan’s shirt depicts Abe Lincoln in aviator shades with a red white and blue headband. The word underneath Abe: “Murica.”

This is so weird but so right.

I surrender both my emotions and my impartiality when the U.S. plays a meaningful soccer match. I want the sport to succeed so badly because of what it did for me growing up in Tulsa, playing all those years on the Whippets, just aching to be around my brothers so we could win all those championships together.

It matters when you invest like that. Soccer still really, really matters to me.

When Dutch keeper Andries Noppert denies Pulisic just two minutes into Saturday’s World Cup elimination game, it really, really hurts.

I’m glad to be around those who get it.

“Been a fan my entire life,” says Alex Grover, bundled under a blanket as ONEOK’s big screen shows pregame warmups. “I played here growing up and the World Cup is a special thing.”

That’s because soccer, at its best, is such a special sport. It flows beautifully while building to a competitive boil.

Even this World Cup, awarded criminally to Qatar and played horribly out of season as a result, can’t spoil that.

“I try not to think about it too much,” Grover says. “Yes, FIFA is one of the most corrupt organizations in the entire world but the game is still the game. You’ve gotta appreciate it for that.”

I love it for that.

Which is why I hate it that Memphis Depay puts the Netherlands up 1-0 at the 10-minute mark. I move from one end of the spectators’ section along ONEOK’s first base side to the other, more to change our luck than to warm my legs.

Then Noppert saves a Tim Weah rocket and a Dutch defender intervenes to spoil Sergino Dest’s run into the box and Daley Blind makes it 2-0 and now it doesn’t matter where I’m watching, only that I’m spewing expletives into the sleeve of my coat.

It’s halftime, we’re trailing and there is still nowhere I’d rather be.

I catch a glimpse of Chris Livingston, a fan I met in pregame. He used to play football at Jenks before arriving at soccer and coaching and refereeing that sport.

He’s here with his soccer-loving boys Jace and Kadden. They adore Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar but are all in on the U.S. today.

I spot Jeff Flinn. He’s been a soccer fan since latching onto the old Roughnecks around 1980. He’s here with his son, Brian, a Tulsa Soccer Club alum who I might have battled had TSC been around to play the Whippets 40 years ago.

There’s Zach Bateman. He is standing near one of the tall propane space heaters on the ONEOK concourse wearing a gold Josh Sargent Norwich City English Premier League jersey. He grew up in Sargent’s Saint Louis neighborhood. He last saw the current U.S. forward when he was about 14.

“I think this is our best chance,” Bateman told me before kickoff, “our most talented team. A lot of our players play in Europe, like Josh.”

This is our best chance. It is our most talented team.

And so it’s killing me that we aren’t cashing in our chances. It’s killing us all.

Everyone is out of their seats as Ream just misses again. And again when Weston McKennie fires barely over the crossbar. And again when Haji Wright takes an errant ball but can’t put it into the Dutch net.

But wait ... One minute later Wright does find the net with a flick of his foot and it’s suddenly 2-1.

I had just visited with Ethan Drake, who plays soccer in Owasso and is here just like he was in 2014, the last time the U.S. had qualified for the World Cup.

“I don’t know if we’re moving on,” he said, “but I had to come out and watch it on the big screen just the same.”

Micah Scovey, sitting next to Drake, said: “The soccer community is so big here. Where I came from, Denver, it wasn’t. I feel like nobody ever really talked about soccer there. Here everyone talks about it.”

Now everyone is freaking out over it.

“U!S!A!”

Noppert barely beats Wright to another loose ball.

“U!S!A!”

We’re drowning in the most dramatic, least appreciated element of soccer, the knife edge of a close game as it reaches the backstretch.

And then ...

We’re just ...

Drowning.

Denzel Dumfries, as uncovered as Depay and Blind before him, buries a cross from point blank range. 3-1.

Ballgame.

At least I’m still among friends as the clock drips and reality strikes. Several applaud as the final whistle blows. One climbs onto the first base dugout and stretches an American flag wide over her head.

Others in their U.S. jerseys, stocking caps, scarves and even mittens head for the ONEOK gate.

I head the same direction, stopping to chat with a crew finishing their beverages as they commiserate.

“We play kick ball together,” says Hana Gilbert, a San Diego transplant who calls Tulsa home now.

“My buddy was a D-I soccer player for Tulsa,” says Andrew Carpenter, originally from Midland, Texas. “He was like, ‘You should come to this.’ ‘Awright.’”

“It was nice to see so many people come out even though it was very cold,” Abby Diaz says. “It still felt like a community.”

“A great atmosphere,” Ivan Diaz says.

“In four years when the World Cup is in Dallas or Kansas City and it’s 2 p.m. in the summer, that will be significantly better,” says Clint Ellis, who plays a little ball himself out at SoccerCity. “But no, this was fun. Today’s result was pretty disappointing, but we’ll be back in four years better than ever.”

I’ll damn sure be back, as invested as ever in my team playing my sport’s ultimate tournament.