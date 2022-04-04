Guerin Emig: As FC Tulsa plays Tulsa Athletic... "Who do I think is going to win? Tulsa is going to win."

On the subject of the first ever Tulsa Derby, Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. soccer match between FC Tulsa and Tulsa Athletic at ONEOK Field, Athletic co-owner Sonny Dalesandro was recently asked for a prediction.

“Who do I think is going to win?” he said. “Tulsa. Tulsa is going to win.”

Absolutely right.

Start with the fact that the match comes in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest soccer tournament in America dating back to 1913. And we thought we had some soccer history dating back to Billy Caskey, Iraj Danaeifard and the old Skelly Stadium Roughnecks.

Add the opportunity for both teams.

For Athletic, an amateur side loaded with players from Tulsa area high school and college programs but often overshadowed playing National Premier Soccer League home matches at local parks like 2022 home field Hicks Park, it’s obvious.

“The Open Cup is really one of the few opportunities that smaller clubs in our country have,” Dalesandro said of a tournament that begins with teams on the NPSL level before advancing into rounds eventually including MLS sides. “We’ve got probably 10 guys on our team who are still looking to play professionally. And so Tuesday night, for all intents and purposes, they’re going to be professionals.

“They’re going to be out against a professional side, playing against guys who are where they want to be. And it’s on them to take that opportunity and to make a statement.”

FC Tulsa has plenty to play for, too.

“We want to be able to field a strong team,” coach Michael Nsien said. “But at the same time, there’s some guys that haven’t gotten the opportunity that will definitely feature in the match. So I think it will be a balanced group of some top players who play the majority of the matches and some guys we need to see.”

If you have been stuck on Nsien’s bench through FC Tulsa’s 3-2 start to its USL Championship season, here’s your shot.

“I have the utmost respect for Mike,” Dalesandro said. “I think he’s in the top one percent of people when it comes to work ethic. We know he’s not going to be sleeping on us. We know they’re going to be well-prepared.”

There is a more personal layer to Tuesday night’s Derby. Nsien literally grew up on the same Tulsa soccer fields as Dalesandro and his Athletic co-owner Tommy Kern from the late 1980s into the 90s.

“Tommy is a few years older than me,” Nsien said. “When I was a kid, maybe 10 or 11, you’d go out to the youth fields and the older guys playing before you, you’d watch them. He would go a million miles an hour, giving 110 percent, tackling, never stopping.

“We still go to church together. We come from families embedded in Tulsa’s soccer community. Everyone in their family has been involved in soccer. I played on one of my first teams with his younger brother.”

Nsien says he and Kern tried to get Dalesandro, a standout player at Cascia Hall, to join them at Booker T. Washington once upon a time.

“I’ve known Mike Nsien, gosh, since I was 14 or 15 years old,” Dalesandro said. “The youth soccer scene in Tulsa is rich as far as talent, but it’s small enough that you know when there are exceptional players. Mike was always a standout player. We have many friends that we’ve shared over the years.”

The personal ingredient to the Tulsa Derby is tasty, but not spicy.

“Sonny is passionate about soccer and the community as well,” Nsien said. “I think everyone wants this sport to grow. Those relationships will always be intact before and after the match.”

The hope is the mutual respect and admiration between the game’s main characters will carry over into the fan bases and everyone can throw a party for a few hours downtown Tuesday night.

Dalesandro sees the Tulsa Derby as both a culmination of this city's decades-long passion for soccer, and the start of yet another opportunity.

“From where I sit, this game should be played every year, even if it’s outside the U.S. Open Cup,” he said, “because I think that it drives interest toward the game locally. I do understand that they probably have more to lose from a result perspective than we do. It’s all blue sky for us. We go out there and play, and if we do well, fantastic. If we don’t, they’ll go, ‘Oh, that’s just an amateur side.’

“But I do think it’s going to be a really wonderful affair Tuesday. It’s long overdue.”

