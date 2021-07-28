FC Tulsa's tailspin continues in loss at Atlanta United 2

FC Tulsa’s losing streak is at three after a 2-1 setback against Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Atlanta United 2 (4-6-5, 17 points) snapped a seven-match winless streak. FC Tulsa (6-7-1, 19 points) lost both its visits to Georgia this season as Atlanta won the earlier meeting 5-0 on May 19.

Atlanta opened the scoring on Macy Diop’s penalty kick in the 25th minute after a foul by Mo Jadama. Tulsa had a chance at the equalizer in the 43rd minute, but Rodrigo da Costa’s penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

Early in the second half, Atlanta took a 2-0 lead when Ajani Fortune scored, assisted by Robbie Mertz. Tulsa answered in the 55th minute on da Costa’s team-leading eighth goal of the season as he converted Marlon Santos’ cross, but Atlanta held to hand Tulsa its seventh loss in the past 11 matches.

FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird appeared in his 100th USL Championship match.

FC Tulsa returns to action Aug. 4 against Indy Eleven at ONEOK Field.

Atlanta United FC 2, FC Tulsa 1

Tulsa 0 1 — 1

Atlanta 1 1 — 2

Goals: Tulsa, da Costa 8 (Marlon) 55’; Atlanta, Diop 1 (PK) 25’; Fortune 1 (Mertz), 49’. Shots: Tulsa 7, Atlanta 17. Saves: Tulsa, Wormell 2; Atlanta, Rios Novo 4. Fouls: Tulsa 8, Atlanta 15. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Bourgeois; Atlanta, Fewo, Matheus. A: 739.