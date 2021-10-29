FC Tulsa's regular-season finale will decide Black Gold Derby winner

OKC in for regular-season finale

Notable: The regular-season finale will decide this year's Black Gold Derby that is even after three matches. FC Tulsa, which keeps the BGD Wrench with a win or draw, has won the season series between the clubs only twice in the past six years. It also will be a tuneup for FC Tulsa as it prepares for a playoff opener at Tampa Bay. OKC, 0-2-3 in its past five matches, will miss the playoffs. "This is literally the game the whole city wants to see and obviously we want to play and win," FC Tulsa forward Joaquin Rivas said Friday and added, "We're definitely ready to go to war." Rivas had two goals in the season-opening win at OKC. ... OKC's C.J. Cochran is tied for third in the league with nine shutouts. ... Villyan Bijev leads OKC with 12 goals while Rodrigo da Costa paces Tulsa with 11. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said about choosing a lineup for Saturday's match, "We’re trying to pick the strongest team available and the guys from that match that do well will get an opportunity against Tampa to go and win a playoff game. That’s how we approach it the rest of the way." Tulsa's Dario Suarez, who has nine goals, played the final 27 minutes in Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Memphis after missing three matches following facial surgery. Suarez fired a shot that deflected off Memphis players for a tying goal in the 74th minute. “I felt good, even though I only had a few days back training, I knew that as soon as the doctor gave me the clearance, I'd be ready to help the team,” Suarez said and added about Saturday, "We'll be up for it." ... Nsien said about whether other injured Tulsa starters will be available Saturday, “There are a few guys trying to make the push to get back into the 18, but I don’t think any of those guys will be directly involved from the get-go." ... Tulsa and OKC have not met since the Energy's 2-1 win July 17 at ONEOK Field as Hiroki Kurimoto scored in the final seconds — his only goal in 31 starts this season. "It still stings," Nsien said. ... OKC named Leigh Veidman as its permanent head coach Thursday. The Energy is 8-7-9 since he was named the interim coach in June after going winless in the season's first seven matches. ... Ferguson Kia signed a multi-year sleeve sponsorship with FC Tulsa on Friday.