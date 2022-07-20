FC Tulsa youth movement underway with signings of two midfielders

Soon after Sam Doerr was hired as FC Tulsa president last month, he vowed that the team would get younger and quicker.

FC Tulsa has started that process with the recent signings of two midfielders under the age of 20 — Christopher Pearson from Jamaica and Luca Sowinski, a California native.

"I'm excited and anxious to get going," Pearson said Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2 Pearson, whose date to join FC Tulsa has not been determined, has played this year with Cavalier FC of the Jamaican National Premier League. He had one goal in seven starts. Pearson, 19, previously spent four seasons with Kingston College in the Jamaican Schoolboy Football League and was named its MVP in 2022 after leading the league with nine goals.

"We are ecstatic to be able to add someone of Christopher's caliber to the roster for this season and many seasons to come," Doerr said in a media release. "He has experience on a big stage with his country and is a physically dominant force. We look forward to his evolution as a pro player and know our fans will enjoy watching him compete."

Last month, Pearson was the captain in two of five matches for the Jamaican National Team’s U-20 team in the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which is the U-20 World Cup qualifying for countries in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Pearson watched some of FC Tulsa's games before signing.

"They fit my playing style," Pearson said.

"I see everything as a stepping stone. I really believe FC Tulsa can help me reach my personal goals. I feel Tulsa gives me the platform to showcase myself."

Last week, Sowinski, at 18 years and 1 month-plus, became the youngest player to sign a pro contract with FC Tulsa. He chose FC Tulsa over playing college soccer — he had signed with Denver.

Sowinski joined the Barca Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, in 2019 and moved up to its U-19 team for the 2021-22 season. In 20 MLS Next appearances, Sowinski was the club's top scorer with 15 goals and had five assists as it won a division title and qualified for the MLS Next playoffs.

"We are confident that our environment will allow him to reach his highest potential," Doerr said. "Our fans will love his technical ability and we look forward to seeing him in black and gold."

Sowinski is in training with FC Tulsa.

"The vision put forth by club leadership is very exciting, the players are extremely talented, and the city is incredibly welcoming," Sowinski said in a media release.

FC Tulsa, which is 6-11-4 and at the edge of playoff position just past the midway point of the USL Championship season, starts a three-match road trip Saturday at Birmingham Legion. The next home match for FC Tulsa is Aug. 20.