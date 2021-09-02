FC Tulsa visits Louisville City FC in season series finale Friday

Notable: FC Tulsa enters the match after three wins in a row, while LouCity is coming off a 2-1 loss at Birmingham that ended its unbeaten streak at eight. "I think individually and collectively as a team, everybody is tuned in," FC Tulsa defender Mo Jadama said. "Louisville is a team we like to play, and I think they like to play us too. I think that we can beat them, I believe that. The way our team is building up right now, I think it is a perfect time to go over there and play them.” ... LouCity is 9-1-1 at home, while Tulsa is 4-6-1 on the road. ... LouCity's Cameron Lancaster has scored five of his team-high 11 goals against Tulsa. ... Rodrigo da Costa is Tulsa's scoring leader with eight goals and four assists. ... Tulsa will be without forward Joaquin Rivas, who was with El Salvador for its World Cup qualifying match Thursday against the United States. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien on Friday's final meeting between the clubs this season: “The first 25 or 30 minutes are going to be filled with intense pressure. They made it very difficult for us to try and settle into a rhythm early in the game (in FC Tulsa's 2-1 loss Aug. 14 at Louisville). I expect more of the same. They’re going to be imposing. ... With us beating Birmingham Legion twice and now an opportunity against Louisville, I think if we go and beat them, despite the points but in form, we are the cream of the crop right now. That’s what we want to be." ... FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon, midfielder Lebo Moloto and forward Marlon Santos were named to the USL Championship Team of the Week.