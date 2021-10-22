FC Tulsa visits Indy with playoff berth in reach

Playoff berth in reach

Notable: FC Tulsa can clinch a playoff berth Saturday with a draw or win. Tulsa can clinch third place in the Central Division with wins in its final three regular-season matches. Indy Eleven, 1-2-2 in its past five matches, has been eliminated from playoff contention. ... In a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday, Joaquin Rivas had FC Tulsa's first multi-assist game of the season. FC Tulsa matched its most goals this season and that was its largest winning margin. The four goals also matched FC Tulsa's total during its six-game winless streak and it had a season-high 10 shots on goal. "We have to focus on what is next," Rivas said. "We are just trying to build momentum into the playoffs. It would be very important to get something going right now and to not slow down. Keep pushing the gas pedal. We proved that in the first half — the second half wasn’t that great, but we kept a clean sheet. We haven’t done that in a long time so that is another positive for us.” ... FC Tulsa won 2-0 on its previous visit to Indy this season and defeated Indy 2-1 on Dario Suarez's penalty kick in the 89th minute Sept 8. in their last meeting. ... Since that game, Indy has added 2018 USL MVP Emmanuel Ledesma, 2020 all-USL second-team midfielder Kevin Partida and defender Tobi Adewole. ... Indy goalkeeper Jordan Farr has five clean sheets. ... FC Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa is tied for 13th in the league with 11 goals. Manuel Arteaga has 10 goals to lead Indy. ... FC Tulsa midfielder Ciaran Winters played 28 minutes Wednesday in his 10th appearance of the season, but his first since a July 28 loss at Atlanta.