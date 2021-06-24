FC Tulsa visits `different' Rio Grande Valley FC

Notable: This will be FC Tulsa’s first match outside of the Central Division. Tulsa swept two games, both 2-1, from RGV FC last season. The game in early August at H-E-B Park was delayed 3 1/2 hours and didn’t start until 11 p.m., and after another hour-plus delay didn’t end until 2:32 a.m. Dario Suarez scored twice for Tulsa in its home win over RGV. Tulsa coach Michael Nsien on the last visit to RGV, “I’ll play until 3 a.m. to win. It doesn’t matter to me. Hopefully the mosquitoes have died from last year. There were about 2,000 on my back.” ... The Toros have missed the playoffs the past four seasons, but lead the Mountain Division this year. “It’s a completely different team, a different mentality,” Nsien said. “They’re not a development team for (Houston) Dynamo. They’re RGV Toros, and they’re going to put their best food forward to try to win a match, they’re not just there to produce players for another club. They have an experienced coach (Wilmer Cabrera), and they have experienced players that have played well for years. It’s a very experienced team, and we expect that we’ll get their best shot on Friday. ... I’d say what’s different about them is that they really accommodate themselves tactically based on their opponent. So, they’ve used four or five different formations this season, and they use it to stifle the other team. They’re not scoring very much and not getting scored on very much, so they’re really tactically flexible. It’ll be tough to prepare for us to know what they’ll come out looking like, but it’ll be important that we give it our best and that should take care of it.“ ... FC Tulsa midfielder Kembo Kibato is on a season-long loan from RGV. “You want to get the win so then afterwards you joke about it and say ‘Yeah, we beat your team.’ “ said Kibato, who played in all 12 matches for RGV in 2020. ... Joaquin Rivas has a team-high five goals for FC Tulsa. Elvis Amoh is RGV’s leading scorer with four goals and goalkeeper Tyler Deric, who played in the MLS for Houston from 2009-19, has allowed only eight goals in nine games. ... Tulsa’s Eric Bird, Bradley Bourgeois and Kevin Garcia played for RGV in its 2016 playoff season.