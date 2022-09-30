 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FC Tulsa update: Veteran defenders return for final road match at hot Indy Eleven

  • 0

Saturday

Up next: 6 p.m. Saturday at Indy Eleven, Carroll Stadium, Indianapolis

Records: FC Tulsa 10-15-6, 36 points (ninth place, USL Eastern Conference); Indy Eleven 11-15-5, 38 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN+

Season series: Tulsa leads 1-0

Next home match: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 vs. Monterey Bay (Fireworks, $1 Beer Night)

Notable: This will be FC Tulsa's final road match of the season. Tulsa is 2-11-3 on the road. FC Tulsa won the earlier meeting with Indy Eleven, 1-0, on Aug. 20 at ONEOK Field as Machuca scored in the 90th minute. Since that match, FC Tulsa is 1-4-2 while Indy Eleven, which was on a 12-game winless streak at that time, has gone 5-1-1 -- a stretch that includes wins over conference leaders Louisville City and San Antonio. As a result, Indy Eleven has passed FC Tulsa into eighth place although both are eliminated from playoff contention. That Aug. 20 match was the first with Tim Trilk inserted into the Indy lineup, replacing former FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis. ... Stefano Pinho leads Indy Eleven with 10 goals while Rodrigo da Costa tops FC Tulsa's active roster with nine goals. .. FC Tulsa midfielder Eric Bird was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after he had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw last Saturday at Detroit City. .. Bird also was second on the club with 76 touches and had an 81% passing accuracy mark. .. FC Tulsa defenders Ronald Rodríguez and Noah Powder are back after being away with their international teams and missing the Detroit game. Look for FC Tulsa to continue with the youth movement that went into high gear last weekend when it used four players ages 19 and under, including three who made their USL Championship debuts.

People are also reading…

 — Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Cowboys player dies in rock climbing incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert