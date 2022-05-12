FC Tulsa update: USL honors Joaquin Rivas; Defending champion Orange County is next road test

Notable: FC Tulsa, coming off a 3-1 win over Detroit City FC last Saturday, is 0-4 on the road this year and 0-6-3 away from ONEOK Field since last September. ... Orange County won the 2021 USL Championship title, but this year hasn't been able to fill the void left by Ronald Damus' offseason departure to a Swedish team. He had 14 goals in 2021. Erick Torres and Sean Okoki lead OC with three goals each. ... The teams last met in 2019 when they split two matches. ... Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas was selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 9 after scoring two goals against Detroit City. He also had a secondary assist on the other Tulsa goal. He completed 17-of-23 passes and won 4-of-6 duels. ... Tulsa's JJ Williams finished fourth in the voting for USL Championship player of the month, won by San Antonio FC goalkeeper Jordan Farr. ... Sean Lewis' assist in the win over Detroit City was only the 18th by a USL Championship goalkeeper since 2014. ... For the next home match on May 21, FC Tulsa is doing a free ticket upgrade with any FC Tulsa ticket purchase and a free FC Tulsa gift for anyone who comes to the box office and shows a PGA Championship ticket. ... That night also will start FC Tulsa's six-match Summer Concert Series, presented by Bill Knight Ford and produced by FC Tulsa, Horton Records, Live from Cain’s, Red Dirt Relief Fund and Tulsa FMAC. The series features six different artists, performing a free prematch concert from 6-7 p.m. outside of ONEOK Field, with the stage facing North on Elgin Avenue. King Cabbage Brass Band will perform May 21. All the concerts will be held on Saturday nights.