FC TULSA UPDATE

FC Tulsa update: USL honors goalkeeper Austin Wormell; Homestand continues against Hartford

Wormell1 (copy) (copy)

FC Tulsa's Austin Wormell had seven saves in a shutout against Indy Eleven on Saturday at ONEOK Field. 

 Courtesy, Victor Schwanke, FC Tulsa

Up next: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Hartford Athletic, ONEOK Field

Records: Hartford Athletic 5-15-5, 20 points (11th place, USL Eastern Conference); FC Tulsa 9-12-4, 31 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN-Plus

Season series: First meeting

Promotions: Fireworks/$1 Beer Night — With a ticket to the Midfield Terrace behind the FC Tulsa bench for $10, fans can treat themselves to $1 beers starting at 6:30 p.m. The same promotion also will be available for Saturday's match. Midfield Terrace offers general admission seating. Only 300 of these tickets are available for each match. There will be a pre-match concert from King Cabbage Brass Band starting at 6 p.m.

Up next: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Loudoun United (Roughnecks Throwback Night, fireworks, $1 beer) 

Notable: FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell was named as the USL Championship Player of the Week on Tuesday. Wormell was honored for his seven-save clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Indy Eleven on Saturday. ... Wednesday's match will be the first meeting between Tulsa and Hartford. It's a makeup of the May 21 postponement due to several positive COVID tests on FC Tulsa's roster. Tulsa will visit Hartford on Sept. 10. FC Tulsa defender Gabi Torres played with Hartford the past two seasons. Torres assisted on the winning goal Saturday after being subbed in during the 86th minute. He has made two appearances as a reserve after missing eight games due to injuries. Tulsa defender Matheus Silva played with Hartford in 2021. Mo Jadama, a defender who played for Tulsa in 2017 and ‘21, is with Hartford. Ariel Martinez, who played in 2020 for Tulsa, also is on Hartford’s roster. …Tulsa is 7-3-2 at home, and Hartford is 1-7-4 on the road. Hartford has only one win and eight goals over the past nine matches. "It's about us," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said Tuesday. "We've looked at them a little bit and know their strengths and areas where we can hurt them. So it's just (for us) to focus on the game, take advantage of their weaknesses, and eliminate their strengths. If we play the game we want to play, we should be OK." .. Joel Johnson is Hartford's top scorer with four goals. Martinez has two goals. Hartford is tied for the second-fewest goals in the league. .. Rodrigo da Costa is the leader on Tulsa’s active roster with seven goals. ...  Christopher Pearson, a 20-year-old midfielder from Jamaica who signed last month, has joined FC Tulsa and participated in his second training session with the team Tuesday. 

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

