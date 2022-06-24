FC Tulsa Update: Team aims to end winless streak

Notable: Coming off a 2-0 loss at Memphis on Wednesday, Tulsa hasn’t won since May 7, a span of 63 days and six games (0-3-3) and is in the midst of a 1-7-3 slump in the last 11. FC Tulsa has done significantly better at home, though, posting a 4-2-2 record at ONEOK Field, although the squad is still 1-2-2 in its last five in the 918. … Tulsa has been strong defensively lately, surrendering just three goals over the past four games, even setting a new franchise record for longest shutout sequence, of 266 minutes, that was snapped 14 minutes into the game at Memphis, just one better than the previous club mark. The team’s biggest issue lately is that they have been blanked in three consecutive contests, pushing its scoreless streak to 277 minutes, the longest in the FC Tulsa era. … The Battery won the first meeting between the teams back on March 12 in the season opener in Charleston, 1-0 on a goal by Augustine Williams on a 10th-minute breakaway. Rodrigo da Costa was shown a red card in the 56th minute of the match for his second yellow card, forcing Tulsa to play a man down the rest of the contest. FC Tulsa appealed the official’s decision and the red card was rescinded a week later. Charleston went 0-9-2 after that game, before finally beating Pittsburgh 3-0 on June 11, following with a 1-1 tie against Tampa Bay in their last match. Williams leads the Battery with six goals this season. … The band Freak Juice will be performing a pre-game concert in front of the stadium on Elgin Ave. starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, while the splash pad will be on to cool fans down during the contest. There will also be a post-match fireworks show.