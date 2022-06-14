FC Tulsa update: Series sweep over Red Bulls II would end winless road streak

Notable: FC Tulsa defeated the Red Bulls 3-2 on April 2 at ONEOK Field. JJ Williams scored twice for FC Tulsa and Gabi Torres also had a two-point night with a goal and assist. Jeremy Rafanello and John Murphy scored for the Red Bulls, who were short-handed after receiving a red card only two minutes into the game. The Red Bulls, who have only nine goals this season, are 0-10-2 in their past 12 matches and have the league's worst record. Although their two draws came against likely playoff teams San Diego and Tampa Bay, this will be a good chance for FC Tulsa to snap its 11-game road winless streak (0-8-3). FC Tulsa, which hasn't played since June 4, is coming off two home draws after a 1-6 stretch. ... The Red Bulls' leading scorer is Jordan Adebayo-Smith with three. He is on loan from Tampa Bay. New York's Illia Turkus (16 years old) and Sam Williams (17) are the league's youngest goal scorers this season. Williams and Rodrigo da Costa lead Tulsa with five goals each. ... Look for FC Tulsa to stay with goalkeeper Austin Wormell, who allowed only one goal in the past two matches while filling in for sidelined starter Sean Lewis. The defense showed notable improvement after shifting to a 3-4-3 formation. ... For the third consecutive match, FC Tulsa will be without forward Joaquin Rivas and defender Ronald Rodriguez, who remain with the El Salvador national team, but defender Jorge Corrales has returned from Cuba's national team after missing two games. ... FC Tulsa's watch party will be at the Tulsan Bar.