FC Tulsa update: Second half starts Wednesday against winless Rio Grande Valley FC

Notable: Wednesday starts the season's second half for Tulsa. This is a rematch of Tulsa's 2-1 win on Aug. 1 at RGV in a twice-delayed game that didn't start until 11 p.m. and ended at 2:32 a.m. Ariel Martinez had the winning penalty kick in the second half. ... RGV and Portland Timbers 2 FC are the United Soccer League's only winless teams. ... FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, "RGV is a team that is playing well, but not getting results. We know that if we keep them around it could be a difficult day for us (Wednesday). We want to execute early, put our foot down, score goals and move on to the next game." ... FC Tulsa and defender Maicon da Silva Moreira have mutually parted ways. He had not played since July 13 at Oklahoma City. ... FC Tulsa players are taking some positives from Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City II. "I thought that this was our best game that we have played in terms of building out of the back, the way that we connected, the chances we created and everything," defender Matt Sheldon said. "So, it is a weird feeling, you feel like you are really happy with the way you played, but they finished on the opportunities, and we couldn’t. But overall really good, obviously you want to get the result, but there are going to be games where you think you should have won and you lose, and games where you should've lost and you won." Midfielder Eric Bird said, "Maybe it didn't show on the scoresheet, but the way we are playing is a lot better. The chances that we generated, we had about 25 shots the last game, so there's a lot of promise there. Now it's just putting the ball in the back of the net. I think we were unlucky the other night." ... Tulsa's results have come in pairs as it opened the season with two draws, then two wins, then two draws and then two losses.