FC Tulsa update: Season finale against Memphis 901 set for Saturday

Saturday

Notable: Saturday's match is the season finale for FC Tulsa, which is 2-0-1 since going to its youth movement after being eliminated from playoff contention. FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts on the team's transition: “Credit to the older professionals for welcoming the younger players in and making them feel comfortable. They have made the transition for the younger players so easy, so credit to the older guys. We can’t take anything away from the young players because they have really stepped up and shown that they have class, and that is something for the future.” Veteran Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois did not play Wednesday, but is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday. ... Memphis needs a win or Tampa Bay loss to clinch the Western Conference's No. 2 seed. ... This will be Ricketts' final game as interim head coach. FC Tulsa is 8-7-3 with Ricketts at the helm. Ricketts' first game was also against Memphis — a 2-0 loss on June 22. Blair Gavin, who will be Tulsa's head coach next year, is in Tulsa this week familiarizing himself with the team and city. Gavin has been an assistant for two years with the MLS' Columbus Crew, which ended its season last week. ... On Wednesday, Tulsa native Ciaran Winters became the 16th FC Tulsa player to record an assist this season. New Mexico United is the only other league club to have 16 players pick up an assist this season. ... Memphis' Philip Goodrum ranks second in the league with 20 goals, while his teammates Aaron Molloy and Jeremy Kelly have combined for 19 assists — the most for any pair of teammates in USL Championship. Molloy is tied for second in the league with 10 assists. ... Dario Suarez, Rodrigo da Costa and JJ Williams (now with Phoenix) share FC Tulsa's goals lead with nine. Suarez has a team-high five assists.