FC Tulsa update: Sean McFarlane, Joaquin Rivas face former teammates in pivotal match

Notable: A huge match for FC Tulsa, which trails Miami for the East's final playoff berth by the equivalent of three games with 11 remaining. It will be hard for Tulsa to reach the postseason with a loss. “This is the game that footballers and coaches dream about,” FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. .. Tulsa is playing for the first time since a 1-0 loss July 30 at Pittsburgh. Tulsa and Miami played to a scoreless draw on June 4 at ONEOK Field. .. Tulsa defender Sean McFarlane and Miami's Joaquin Rivas will face their former clubs for the first time since being moved at the same time in June. McFarlane has two assists and Rivas one since the shift. .. Miami is tied for the most shutouts in USL Championship with 11, including nine by Connor Sparrow, and has allowed only 23 goals in 23 matches. Kyle Murphy and Romeo Parkes have five goals each while Florain Valot has six assists to lead Miami. .. Rodrigo da Costa is Tulsa's leader on the active roster with seven goals. .. FC Tulsa defender Noah Powder's brother, Samory, was named USL League Two's Defender of the Year. Samory Powder plays for the Hudson Valley Hammers. He had six goals and six assists.