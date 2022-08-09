 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FC Tulsa update: Sean McFarlane, Joaquin Rivas face former teammates in pivotal match

  • 0

Up next: 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Miami FC, FIU Stadium, Miami, Florida

Records: FC Tulsa 7-12-4, 25 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference); The Miami FC, 9-7-7, 34 points (seventh place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN+

Next home match: Aug. 20 vs. Indy Eleven, 7:05 p.m.

Notable: A huge match for FC Tulsa, which trails Miami for the East's final playoff berth by the equivalent of three games with 11 remaining. It will be hard for Tulsa to reach the postseason with a loss. “This is the game that footballers and coaches dream about,” FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. .. Tulsa is playing for the first time since a 1-0 loss July 30 at Pittsburgh. Tulsa and Miami played to a scoreless draw on June 4 at ONEOK Field. .. Tulsa defender Sean McFarlane and Miami's Joaquin Rivas will face their former clubs for the first time since being moved at the same time in June. McFarlane has two assists and Rivas one since the shift. .. Miami is tied for the most shutouts in USL Championship with 11, including nine by Connor Sparrow, and has allowed only 23 goals in 23 matches. Kyle Murphy and Romeo Parkes have five goals each while Florain Valot has six assists to lead Miami. .. Rodrigo da Costa is Tulsa's leader on the active roster with seven goals. .. FC Tulsa defender Noah Powder's brother, Samory, was named USL League Two's Defender of the Year. Samory Powder plays for the Hudson Valley Hammers. He had six goals and six assists.

People are also reading…

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022

England beats Germany in extra time to win Euro 2022

England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time to win its first major women’s soccer title. Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner. The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal. The good-natured atmosphere inside the stadium drew contrasts with violent scenes when the England men’s team lost its European Championship final to Italy at the same stadium a year ago. England’s title comes 56 years after its only major men’s title which was also an extra-time win at Wembley over Germany at the 1966 World Cup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams announces she's retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert