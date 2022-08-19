FC Tulsa update: Saturday's match includes $1 Beer, Fireworks, Greenwood promotions

Up next: 7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Indy Eleven, ONEOK Field
Records: Indy Eleven 6-13-4, 22 points (ninth place, USL Eastern Conference); FC Tulsa 8-12-4, 28 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference)
TV: My41/ESPN+
Season series: First meeting (Tulsa led last year 2-1-1)
Promotions: $1 Beer Night — With a ticket to the Midfield Terrace behind the FC Tulsa bench for $10, fans can treat themselves to $1 beers starting at 6:30 p.m. The same promotion will be available for the matches Aug. 24 and Aug. 27. Midfield Terrace offers general admission seating. Only 300 of these tickets are available for each match. Greenwood Night — FC Tulsa players will wear limited-edition Greenwood Ave. jerseys, which FC Tulsa players will wear during warmups. There will be a pre-match concert from Thaddeus Johnson at the Greenwood Plaza off Greenwood Avenue, and more than 40 local businesses from Greenwood will set up on the stadium concourse. Fireworks — There will be a fireworks display after the game.
Up next: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Hartford Athletic
Notable: FC Tulsa is 6-3-2 at home this season while Indy is 2-8-2 on the road. ... Indy is the third-lowest scoring team in USL Championship. Stefano Pinho leads Indy with seven goals and is tied with Solomon Asanté for the team lead with three assists. Asante was the league’s MVP in 2019 and ‘20 when he was with Phoenix Rising FC. ... Tulsa is 7-6-4 against East teams and only 1-6 against the West. ... Rodrigo da Costa is the leader on Tulsa’s active roster with seven goals.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World