FC Tulsa update: Saturday's match includes $1 Beer, Fireworks, Greenwood promotions

Promotions: $1 Beer Night — With a ticket to the Midfield Terrace behind the FC Tulsa bench for $10, fans can treat themselves to $1 beers starting at 6:30 p.m. The same promotion will be available for the matches Aug. 24 and Aug. 27. Midfield Terrace offers general admission seating. Only 300 of these tickets are available for each match. Greenwood Night — FC Tulsa players will wear limited-edition Greenwood Ave. jerseys, which FC Tulsa players will wear during warmups. There will be a pre-match concert from Thaddeus Johnson at the Greenwood Plaza off Greenwood Avenue, and more than 40 local businesses from Greenwood will set up on the stadium concourse. Fireworks — There will be a fireworks display after the game.