FC TULSA UPDATE

FC Tulsa update: Rowdies visit ONEOK Field for the first time

FC Tulsa vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (copy) (copy)

FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois (left) is expected to reach the 10,000-minute milestone for his USL career on Wednesday night.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies, ONEOK Field

Records: Tampa Bay Rowdies 5-3-4, 19 points (6th place, USL Eastern Conference); FC Tulsa 4-8-0, 9 points (9th place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN+

Season series: Tampa Bay leads 1-0

Promotions: Fireworks

Notable: This is the first of two home matches in four days as FC Tulsa also will host The Miami FC on Saturday. … Tulsa has lost six of its past seven matches. … The Rowdies, 2-3-1 in their past six, were the 2021 USL Championship points leader and Eastern Conference champions. In their earlier meeting this season, Tampa Bay won 3-1 on April 16 at St. Petersburg, Florida. JJ Williams scored Tulsa's goal. … Williams leads Tulsa with five goals. … Jake LaCava is Tampa Bay's top scorer with six goals and has scored in his last three games. … Tulsa's Sean Lewis leads the league with 40 saves. … Tampa Bay's CJ Cochran, on loan from the dormant OKC Energy, has three shutouts. The Rowdies average only 1.1 goals allowed per match. … Brian Brown has Tulsa's last two goals. … Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois is only 30 minutes away from reaching the 10,000-minute milestone in his USL career. … The Rowdies' last visit to Tulsa was a 1-0 loss to the NASL's Roughnecks on June 9, 1984 at Skelly (now H.A. Chapman) Stadium. … Tampa Bay recently acquired defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele from Birmingham Legion FC for an international roster spot and a fee. Vancaeyezeele, 27, appeared in eight league matches for Birmingham this year, including Tulsa's 3-1 win on March 19 at ONEOK Field.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

