Notable: FC Tulsa has the league's top-ranked offense with eight goals while San Diego's defense has allowed only three goals -- the third fewest in USL Championship. ... The matchup features two of the league's seven new coaches this season -- FC Tulsa's Blair Gavin and San Diego's Nate Miller. ... Tulsa won the teams' only meeting last year, 1-0 at ONEOK Field on Dario Suarez's goal. ... If Tulsa's Rodrigo da Costa plays 58 minutes Saturday, he will become the first player in team history to reach 10,000 career minutes. ... During the offseason, San Diego added former MLS midfielder Joe Corona. Koke Vegas returns as San Diego's goalkeeper. ... While FC Tulsa lost 1-0 to Tulsa Athletic in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup second-round match Wednesday, San Diego advanced with a 2-0 victory over Albion San Diego as Charlie Adams and Evan Conway scored for SD Loyal. Duran Ferree, a 16-year-old backup goalie, recorded the shutout.