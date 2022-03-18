FC Tulsa update: Rodrigo da Costa, Bradley Bourgeois available for home opener

Notable: FC Tulsa’s 2021 MVP, Rodrigo da Costa will be available to play Saturday after his red card from the season-opening 1-0 loss at Charleston was rescinded by USL Championship’s Independent Review Panel that viewed all angles of the play that involved former Tulsa teammate Matt Sheldon in the 56th minute. Da Costa received his second yellow resulting in the red card that would have led to a one-game suspension. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, “When we all saw it, we all thought the result would be changed on that, but unfortunately we don’t get those points back. I think if we finish the match 11-on-11 we get at least a point.” ... Tulsa defenders Bradley Bourgeois (injury) and Jorge Corrales (injury), and midfielder Eric Bird (red-card suspension) will be available Saturday after missing the opener. ... Nsien said about the home opener, “We’re excited to be at home in front of our fans. Our team is ready. Our training this week has been really sharp; not excited about what happened to us last weekend, a big point to prove in establishing ourselves in this league as a top team, so we want to go prove our point at home.” ... Nsien’s scouting report: “Birmingham last year had a load of attacking talent. I know their style of play, they want to come out and compete and score goals and be electric. We hope to contain that and do a bit of our own.” ... Birmingham goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel had nine clean sheets in 27 appearances last season.