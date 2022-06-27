FC Tulsa update: Road trip starts on `bigger' stage at Western-leading San Antonio

Notable: The teams met once last year — a 1-1 draw at San Antonio, which leads the all-time series, 6-4-4. Rodrigo da Costa had Tulsa's goal in last year's match. Tuesday is the start of a two-game trip that continues Sunday at Loudon United and also opens the second half of the schedule for Tulsa. ... San Antonio is 3-1-1 in its past five matches, while Tulsa is 1-1-3. .. San Antonio is coming off a 1-0 win last Friday at Colorado Springs in a showdown for the Western lead. Jordan Farr recorded his sixth shutout of the season — second in USL Championship. ... San Antonio has played 10 of its 15 matches on the road. ... Last week, San Antonio signed defender Saad Abdul-Salaam, who has appeared in 112 MLS matches since 2015. He played in 18 matches for the Columbus Crew last year. ... San Antonio has allowed only 11 goals this season. ... Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell has started the past five games and allowed only four goals. ... Tulsa scoring leader JJ Williams said about playing Tuesday on ESPN2 for the only time this season: "You always have to live up to the moment. The bigger the stage, the better. That's the time to really show up and shine; you have to do it when the eyes are on you and when the eyes aren't on you."