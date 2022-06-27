 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC TULSA UPDATE

FC Tulsa update: Road trip starts on `bigger' stage at Western-leading San Antonio

  • 0
FC Tulsa vs Indy Eleven (copy)

San Antonio goalkeeper Jordan Farr (left in white uniform) played against FC Tulsa last year while with Indy Eleven.

 BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World

Up next: 8 p.m. Tuesday at San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, San Antonio

Records: FC Tulsa (5-9-3, 18 points, ninth place, USL Eastern Conference); San Antonio FC (11-3-1, 34 points, first place, USL Western Conference).

Season series: First meeting

TV/Radio: ESPN2; SiriusXM-157

Next home match: 7:30 p.m. July 9  vs. Atlanta United 2

Notable: The teams met once last year — a 1-1 draw at San Antonio, which leads the all-time series, 6-4-4. Rodrigo da Costa had Tulsa's goal in last year's match. Tuesday is the start of a two-game trip that continues Sunday at Loudon United and also opens the second half of the schedule for Tulsa. ... San Antonio is 3-1-1 in its past five matches, while Tulsa is 1-1-3. .. San Antonio is coming off a 1-0 win last Friday at Colorado Springs in a showdown for the Western lead. Jordan Farr recorded his sixth shutout of the season — second in USL Championship. ... San Antonio has played 10 of its 15 matches on the road. ... Last week, San Antonio signed defender Saad Abdul-Salaam, who has appeared in 112 MLS matches since 2015. He played in 18 matches for the Columbus Crew last year. ... San Antonio has allowed only 11 goals this season. ... Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell has started the past five games and allowed only four goals. ... Tulsa scoring leader JJ Williams said about playing Tuesday on ESPN2 for the only time this season: "You always have to live up to the moment. The bigger the stage, the better. That's the time to really show up and shine; you have to do it when the eyes are on you and when the eyes aren't on you." 

People are also reading…

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FC Tulsa transfers Joaquin Rivas to Miami FC

FC Tulsa transfers Joaquin Rivas to Miami FC

The transfer corresponds with a move earlier this week when FC Tulsa acquired  veteran defender Sean McFarlane on loan from Miami. Both moves are pending league approval. Rivas is Tulsa's second-leading career goals leader.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert