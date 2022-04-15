FC Tulsa update: Road trip continues at Tampa Bay

Notable: After Wednesday's rainout at Memphis, FC Tulsa continues its three-city trip Saturday as it looks to avenge last year's 6-2 playoff loss at Tampa Bay. The Rowdies were the 2021 USL Championship points leader and Eastern Conference champions. FC Tulsa midfielder Rodrigo da Costa said about Tampa Bay, "Playing at home, they're always really strong. We're going to prepare, we know what to do to get a good result over there. Nothing is impossible." Tulsa is 0-5-3 in its past eight road matches dating back to last year. ... Tampa Bay goalie CJ Cochran has three clean sheets this season and the Rowdies have allowed only three goals in six matches. Cochran is on loan from dormant OKC Energy. ... "It's going to be a big challenge," FC Tulsa forward Dario Suarez said. Suarez and Joaquin Rivas had the goals in the playoff match for Tulsa, which was without then-injured goalkeeper Sean Lewis, who will be available Saturday as he has been for all six USL matches this season. "Every game is a new game," Suarez said.