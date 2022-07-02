FC Tulsa update: Road trip concludes with first trip to Loudoun

Notable: A disappointing 2-1 loss at San Antonio on Tuesday, in which Tulsa took an early 1-0 lead and then allowed two goals within two minutes in the second half, left the squad winless on the road this season (0-8-1) and 1-2-0 in three games overall since new interim head coach Donovan Ricketts took over the reins. The contest at Loudoun will mark the club’s fourth in a span of just 11 days, so the adjustment to a new coach continues. In Tuesday’s match, Ricketts made five changes to FC Tulsa’s lineup that defeated Charleston 2-1 at home on June 25. … J.J. Williams scored Tulsa’s only goal on Tuesday and has accounted for each of the last three goals by FC Tulsa for a team-leading eight on the season. … Defender Bradley Bourgeois, who earned an assist on Williams’ first goal against Charleston, needs just 57 minutes of playing time to pass the recently-traded Joaquin Rivas (7,303) to move into second place on FC Tulsa’s all-time list for most minutes played. The all-time leader, with 8,186 and counting, is Rodrigo da Costa, who will be making his club-record 100th appearance on Sunday. In his fourth season with Tulsa, da Costa, who assisted on Williams’ second goal vs. Charleston, also leads the franchise lists in goals (29), assists (23) and starts (95). … Fans can gather to cheer together at the Official Watch Party of FC Tulsa at Elgin Park Brewery on Sunday night. There will be giveaways, merchandise, a free-to-enter raffle for two pairs of Club Level suites to a future match, and $10 pitchers of house-brewed beer.