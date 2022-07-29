FC Tulsa update: Road stretch continues against hot Riverhounds

Notable: FC Tulsa returns to action after ending a 14-game road winless streak, 2-0, last Saturday at Birmingham. This will be Tulsa's first match this season without leading scorer JJ Williams, who was traded Wednesday to Phoenix Rising for winger Marcus Epps, who will not be available at Pittsburgh. Tulsa, in the middle of a three-match road stretch, is 1-8-2 away from ONEOK Field this season while Pittsburgh is 7-0-1 at home. Tulsa has allowed only 10 goals in its past nine matches after giving up 30 in the first 13. Austin Wormell has three shutouts during that stretch since becoming Tulsa's starting goalkeeper. Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said, "Sometimes things take a while to come together. .. It's a team effort." .. In their meeting earlier this season, Pittsburgh defeated Tulsa 4-3 at ONEOK Field as Albert Dikwa had two goals and an assist. Pittsburgh's Kennardo Forbes is tied for the league lead with eight assists and Robbie Mertz has seven. Mertz was reacquired last week from Atlanta United 2. Dane Kelly has a team-high seven goals for Pittsburgh, including one against Tulsa. He is the league's career goals leader. Rodrigo da Costa is Tulsa's active goals leader with seven, including one against Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh, on a 4-0-1 stretch, is coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Hartford Athletic last Saturday as Shane Wiedt scored the winning goal late in stoppage time.