FC Tulsa update: Road stretch continues against hot Riverhounds

FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois (22) looks to pass while Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Nathan Dossantos (2) defends during Pittsburgh's 4-3 win on April 9 at ONEOK Field.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: 6 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Highmark Stadium

Records: FC Tulsa 7-11-4, 25 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference); Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 11-6-4, 37 points (fourth place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN+

Season series: Pittsburgh leads 1-0

Next home match: Aug. 20 vs. Indy Eleven, 7:05 p.m.

Notable: FC Tulsa returns to action after ending a 14-game road winless streak, 2-0, last Saturday at Birmingham. This will be Tulsa's first match this season without leading scorer JJ Williams, who was traded Wednesday to Phoenix Rising for winger Marcus Epps, who will not be available at Pittsburgh. Tulsa, in the middle of a three-match road stretch, is 1-8-2 away from ONEOK Field this season while Pittsburgh is 7-0-1 at home. Tulsa has allowed only 10 goals in its past nine matches after giving up 30 in the first 13. Austin Wormell has three shutouts during that stretch since becoming Tulsa's starting goalkeeper. Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said, "Sometimes things take a while to come together. .. It's a team effort." .. In their meeting earlier this season, Pittsburgh defeated Tulsa 4-3 at ONEOK Field as Albert Dikwa had two goals and an assist. Pittsburgh's Kennardo Forbes is tied for the league lead with eight assists and Robbie Mertz has seven. Mertz was reacquired last week from Atlanta United 2. Dane Kelly has a team-high seven goals for Pittsburgh, including one against Tulsa. He is the league's career goals leader. Rodrigo da Costa is Tulsa's active goals leader with seven, including one against Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh, on a 4-0-1 stretch, is coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Hartford Athletic last Saturday as Shane Wiedt scored the winning goal late in stoppage time.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

