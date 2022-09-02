 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tulsa update: Playoff hopes on the line at struggling Atlanta United 2

FC Tulsa vs Atlanta United 2

FC Tulsa's Kembo Kibato (right) heads the ball towards the goal as Atlanta United 2's Darwin Matheus defends during a 2021 game.

 BRETT ROJO, For the Tulsa World

Up next: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Atlanta United 2, Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Records: FC Tulsa 10-13-4, 34 points (eighth place, USL Eastern Conference); Atlanta United 2 4-20-4, 16 points (13th place, USL Eastern Conference)

TV: My41/ESPN+

Season series: Tulsa leads 1-0

Next home match: Sept. 7 vs. Louisville City, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: It's a virtual must-win situation at Atlanta for FC Tulsa with only seven matches left and eight points out of playoff position. In their past nine matches, Tulsa is 5-3-1 and Atlanta 0-8-1. Tulsa has 35 goals this season and allowed 44. Atlanta has scored 31 goals while giving up a league-high 73 for a league-worst goal differential of minus-42. "Football isn't played on paper," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. "Coming off six points from the last three games, I think we're mentally focused. .. This game against Atlanta is important because we want to keep our season alive so we're going there focused to get three points." .. Atlanta is led by Jackson Conway, who has eight goals and has made three appearances for Atlanta’s MLS team. Conway, 20, is the team's career leader with 20 goals in 68 games. Raimar has a team-high four assists for Atlanta. Rodrigo da Costa is Tulsa’s leader on the active roster with seven goals and Gabi Torres has a team-high four assists. Da Costa had a goal in Tulsa's 2-1 win over Atlanta on July 9 at ONEOK Field.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

