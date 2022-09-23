FC Tulsa update: Playoff bid ends before long-awaited showdown at Detroit City; Gabi Torres moves to Phoenix

Saturday

Notable: For a long time and as recently as when FC Tulsa last played on Sept. 10 in a 3-2 loss at Hartford, it appeared like Saturday's match could have high stakes and potentially decide a playoff berth. However, since then Detroit and The Miami FC clinched the last two Eastern playoff berths, so Tulsa has been mathematically eliminated going into its final four matches. "It's disappointing because you would rather play for something than knowing that you're not playing for anything," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. "But we still have a season to finish, we're professionals and know what we have to do, so every game we just approach the same way, trying to win every game." .. The match, however, is important for Detroit, which can move up in the standings and improve its playoff positioning. .. FC Tulsa will be without defenders Ronald Rodríguez (El Salvador) and Noah Powder (Trinidad and Tobago), who have been called up by their national teams. Gone permanently is defender Gabi Torres, who was transferred Friday to Phoenix Rising FC. Phoenix now has Tulsa's co-goals leader, JJ Williams (9) and assists leader, Torres (4). "Today, I say goodbye to FC Tulsa with a heart full of gratitude for everything the club and city did for my family," Torres said in a media release. "I'm blessed for the opportunity to live my dreams and for the great friends I made this year. Excited for a new challenge." Phoenix has a longshot chance of qualifying for a Western Conference playoff berth. .. FC Tulsa defeated Detroit 3-1 on May 7 at ONEOK Field. FC Tulsa's top two players from that match, Joaquin Rivas with two goals and goalkeeper Sean Lewis, are long gone from the club -- that was the last win for each of them with Tulsa .. Rivas with Miami and another former FC Tulsa player, Ariel Martinez with Hartford, have recently been selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week. .. FC Tulsa announced Thursday the signing of 17-year-old defender Angel Bernal from FC Dallas Academy, becoming the youngest player in club history to sign a pro deal. Bernal is the third player under the age of 20 to sign with FC Tulsa during the past three months, joining midfielders Luca Sowinski and Christopher Pearson, who has appeared in two matches and set up two goals. .. Look for Tulsa to go with younger players in the final four matches. Ricketts said, "Obviously the club, they're looking to the future. And these players who have been here for a while (who) haven't been getting playing time, this is the perfect opportunity to see what they have." .. This will be FC Tulsa's first visit to Keyworth Stadium, which was opened in 1936 by President Franklin Roosevelt while he was campaigning for a second term. It was part of Roosevelt's New Deal program, as the first Works Progress Administration project in Michigan.