FC Tulsa update: Pivotal two-game series starts Saturday in Austin

Up next: 8 p.m. Saturday at Austin Bold FC, Bold Stadium, Austin, Texas
Records: FC Tulsa 3-2-4, 13 points (2nd place-tie, USL Group D); Austin Bold FC 3-2-4, 13 points (2nd place-tie, USL Group D)
TV: My41/ESPN+
Notable: Saturday is the first of two consecutive games in Austin for Tulsa. The two teams, tied for the second and final playoff spot in the United Soccer League Group D, also meet Tuesday — a match that was postponed from July 23 due to COVID-19 issues involving Austin. After this series, each team will only have five matches left this season. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, “We’ve been good on the road (2-1-2) and we plan to go there and take our points. We have a committed group, we know what’s at stake and we want to be a playoff team. Our expectations are we can compete for a championship. We know what we’re walking into and I know Austin will be extremely motivated, as well.”... Tulsa is coming off a 2-1 home win over Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, while Austin has not played since a 1-1 draw Sunday at Oklahoma City. ... Tulsa and Austin played to a 2-2 draw on Aug. 19 at ONEOK Field. ... Austin’s Billy Forbes has four goals over the past three games. Tulsa’s Dario Suarez has four goals in his past six games. Suarez said about the range of emotions after having his last-minute tying goal disallowed in a loss in the previous game, “The other day was very tough, especially (being) the last play of the game. I try to switch my mind really quick each week.” ... The USL announced Tuesday that Election Day, Nov. 3, will be observed as a company-recognized holiday.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
