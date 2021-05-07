FC Tulsa update: Perfect records at stake in match at Indy Eleven

Notable: This is the first-ever meeting between the teams. ... FC Tulsa defenders Jorge Corrales and Bradley Bourgeois were named to USL Championship's first 11-member Team of the Week for their performances in last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sporting KC II. Corrales produced his second assist of the season, won nine of 10 duels, recorded four interceptions and completed 35-of-42 passes. Bourgeois completed all four of his tackles, made five interceptions and had 15 defensive recoveries. FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said, "These are both guys that can defend and attack, two-way players." ... FC Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas was the first winner of the league's goal of the week award, determined by fan voting. Rivas won for his second goal of a 3-1 win over OKC Energy in the opener April 24. ... Dario Suarez, with two goals this season, is the fastest in Tulsa's franchise history to reach 10 career goals, in only 17 appearances. The previous record was set by Ian Svantesson with 10 goals in his first 20 matches in 2017. ... FC Tulsa assistant Nemanja Vukovic played in 59 matches for the Indy Eleven in 2016-17 when it was in the NASL. Indy moved to the USL in 2018. ... Indy opened the season with a 1-0 win last Saturday at Birmingham Legion FC. Manuel Arteaga scored and Jordan Farr posted the shutout. Farr was a backup with Indy the past three seasons.