FC Tulsa update: Perennial power Louisville City makes rare visit to ONEOK Field

Saturday

Notable: This will be the first match between the clubs since they played to a 2-2 draw on Aug. 15, 2015, at ONEOK Field. That game included former Louisville midfielder Aodhan Quinn's 25-yard free kick goal that made that night's ESPN SportsCenter Top 10. ... Louisville City won league titles in 2017 and '18, and reached the final in '19. LC has at least reached the conference final in all six of its seasons. “As professionals and competitive people, we always want to measure ourselves against the top," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "Louisville has been consistent since they’ve entered the league ... so this is an opportunity for us to measure ourselves against a top opponent. Even more importantly, currently in the standings they are just above us and we would like to finish on Saturday ahead of them.” ... Both teams played Wednesday as Tulsa defeated Sporting KC II 4-3 and Louisville shut out Birmingham Legion FC 2-0. ... Rodrigo da Costa has a goal and assist in Tulsa's last three home matches dating back to 2020. He said about his give-and-go assist on Joaquin Rivas' winning goal after Rivas had not been with the team for a month, "I know Joaquin from before [FC Tulsa], I used to watch him play in the USL, he’s an awesome player and I know I can always combine with him. It was a good play. We like to find each other, and he also loves to run on the backs of defenders, and the shoulders. It was a good combination, with the whole team also moving the ball. When we find space in those little pockets, I think we’re going to be able to hurt other teams.” ... Cameron Lancaster, LC's all-time goals leader, has three this season and teammate Chris Hubbard is tied for the USL lead with three shutouts. Nsien's scouting report on Louisville: “They are honest and hard-working, when they make mistakes, they stay together, just constantly professional players. They embody what a true team culture really looks like, it’s not perfection but it’s simplicity. It’s managing the team and managing moments. You can see they are opportunists; when teams make mistakes against them, they punish them. So for us it’s important to be rigid, not to give up easy goals. They have to work for anything here at our place and we know that we can score a lot of quality. Make the other team work much harder, and then show the qualities that we have.”